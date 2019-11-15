Big home games like Auburn’s Saturday tilt versus Georgia this weekend and the Iron Bowl in two weeks are not only fun for fans and alumni.
“Financially (these weekends) are significant for the community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “The money that’s left behind in Auburn on football weekends is one of the greatest industries we have in our community.”
Opelika makes out pretty well, too.
“The biggest impact is at Tiger Town,” Opelika Chamber of Commerce President Pam Smith-Powers said. “You have people staying in those hotels, eating at those restaurants, shopping in those stores.”
Many businesses in the area were in full swing for the three Tigers home games in September, but Jordan-Hare Stadium was empty in October and tourism slowed to a halt.
Shelby Cohan, general manager of Charming Oaks, said it can be hard to lure Auburn and Opelika residents to downtown Auburn without home games.
“We depend on these big weekends, and it’s really hard to be prepared for four games in a row and have the merchandise to be there for the customers and then, all of a sudden, have a month where there’s nothing,” Cohan said.
There were several events aimed at drawing people downtown in October, such as trick-or-treating, the Boo’tique Crawl and “Tipoff at Toomer’s,” said Jessica Kohn, president of the downtown merchants association.
But nothing mimics the excitement of a game-day weekend.
“(Downtown businesses have)known all year going into football season that November, specifically, was going to be a busy time of the year,” Kohn said. “So for instance, the Georgia game and the Alabama game, they are going to, you’re going to see a lot more staff members that will be working, and you’ll see all hands on deck.”
Cohan said that for games like Georgia, planning begins in August, not only scheduling but also ordering merchandise.
“You have to think ahead starting in August how much inventory you’re going to need and you have got to sometimes roll the dice and say, ‘I want sweaters, and I’m going to gamble on this coat’ and hope that the weather cooperates with you,” Cohan said.
A large influx of people means the hotels book up quickly, too.
The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center has been a downtown staple for years, and now it also boasts the Ariccia restaurant on the bottom floor.
Hans van der Reijden, the hotel’s managing director, expects Ariccia will serve about 300-350 people for dinner Friday and Saturday, and 400 more for breakfast Saturday and Sunday morning.
The hotel staff will have a day-long orientation ahead of the rush, he added.
Van der Reijden said the hotel sells packages for each home game and gets a lot of repeat business each year.
“Downtown Auburn is more than just a place to shop and eat, it’s really more the experience,” Kohn said. “Especially if you’re coming in town for the game, downtown Auburn is one of those places you want to come. It’s all about the experience, it’s about the atmosphere, just the people.”
The economic benefits of games also extend to Opelika.
Opelika won’t be in thick of the game-day action, but Smith-Powers said people gravitate there on these busy weekends for that very reason.
The city also has a shuttle that runs from Tiger Town to Jordan-Hare Stadium on game days that has been “very beneficial” to the city.
“Hopefully, we can capture them before they get on the (shuttle) to eat and shop, and when they get off the (shuttle) to eat and shop for sure,” Smith-Powers said.
Downtown Opelika already sees a good deal of weekend visitors seeking to browse its shops and eat at the restaurants; however, big weekends such as this really bring in the business.
“Downtown Opelika sees large crowds during all Auburn home football weekends, but SEC games are especially busy given the larger-than-usual crowd of out-of-town guests,” said Ken Ward, Opelika Main Street executive director. “Football season is always a great economic driver for downtown, bringing thousands into our retail shops, restaurants and bars.”
