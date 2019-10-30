Anyone looking for Halloween fun at the Opelika Sportsplex Tuesday night could have run into Captain America, Cinderella, The Flash, a man-eating shark, Paw Patrol and more in the packed gym.

The Sportsplex hosted the annual Fall Festival and the turnout was large, despite the rain. Lining the halls inside were Disney princes and princesses ready to take pictures with the children. Inside the gym, music pumped and children danced in costumes.

There were several games to play to earn candy, a fun way to trick or treat.

“My little one is a year and a half so we wanted her to be able to do some sort of trick or treating this year,” said Laci Mackay, who brought her daughter Oaklynn. “ … I think that it’s a safe environment for everyone and we know that the kids are going to be safe and not causing a ruckus outside.”

Oaklynn was dressed as a witch from Hocus Pocus. Mackay said that since they are from Opelika, they want to support the Sportsplex.

Noah Erlandson, dressed as Woody from “Toy Story,” said that he likes the festival because of the candy, especially the candy corn.

Other parents chose to coordinate their costumes with their children.

Sean Glass dressed as Luigi to complement his son Nathan, who was dressed as Mario, and Crystal Whitson, who accompanied the two, dressed as Princess Peach.

“He’s 4, and he hasn’t really interacted with a lot of other kids, this would be a good opportunity for him to do that,” Glass said.Another family of four also also did a group costume — each as a character from Peter Pan.

“We came so the kids could have fun and Opelika should have events like this so the community can be involved,” said Lanier Nichols, who was dressed as Captain Hook.

His wife Whitney was dressed as Wendy, and their children, Sawyer and Waverly, came as Tinker Bell and the Alligator from the story.

