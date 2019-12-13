Each year most parents buy presents for their children for Christmas — the newest Barbie, a bike, a cellphone. There are thousands of toys on the market, and parents can often have a hard time affording some of the things their children may ask for.
For foster parents, that difficulty can be even more pronounced. They may have an extra three children in their home, adding a financial burden.
BigHouse will host Santa’s Workshop for foster children and their parents to shop for Christmas presents Saturday, the foundation’s 10th annual holiday outing to support such families in Lee County, Macon, Tallapoosa, Chambers County and elsewhere.
Saturday’s event at Cornerstone Church, which runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is set up so that parents can shop for gifts for their young children and teenagers without worrying about the financial strain, said Micah Melnick, executive director and founder of BigHouse.
“(Parents will) be getting four, five, six main gifts for their kids, like per kid, and stocking stuffers and just all kinds of things,” Melnick said. “Anything people have donated throughout the year or at Christmas time we try to make sure we use well at Christmas.”
The parents aren’t the only ones who get to shop, however.
Merry Market
Children are also invited and are able to shop for gifts for their siblings, their foster parents or their biological parents.
While their parents shop, volunteers help the children pick out gifts during the Merry Market, wrap them and then encourage them with fun activities like making an ornament.
“We have a couple kids that are going to see their birth family later that day for Christmas and so their foster parent wanted them to come and get to pick out something sweet for them,” Melnick said.
In the section the children shop in, they pick out varied items — Melnick said the items might resemble the Target discount area, items under $5.
“We even tell people: ‘Look around your house. If you have a little frame that you’re not using, or a snow globe that somebody’s gifted you, kind of random small gift items,’” she said.
There will be about 250 children that come shop for the event, Melnick said, and some might have more than one person they want to shop for.
“The special part to us is having our kids get to be the giver and get to come and pick out things for their family members, wrap the gifts and just get to be a part of that,” she said.
The children shopping at the Merry Market won’t even know that their parents are shopping for their Christmas presents like books, Legos, dollhouses or even bigger items like bikes or kitchens.
Families can only take one of the more expensive items, like bikes, because only so many are donated.
“Typically, we encourage people to donate items somewhere in the $15-to-$40 range, which is a pretty big range, but it’s not little knickknacks; its more like a significant toy,” Melnick said.
The Click family
April Click and her family have attended for six years. They even volunteer their time to help others before shopping themselves.
“The first year that we went, we were just completely blown away,” Click said. “We couldn’t believe how many options there were of things to choose from and just the outpouring of the community.”
The Click family had plans to be out of town this year, but when they realized it was the same weekend as Santa’s Workshop, they canceled their plans in order to participate.
“It is just amazing that we can walk in and choose from things that our kids would, that we would normally shop for anyway and be able to pick out Christmas for our kids and not have to worry about that,” Click said.
All children are taken care of, Click said — not only the foster children in the family, but adoptive and biological children, too.
“It’s incredible when you walk in and you see all of the donations,” Click said. “We usually, both my husband and I usually get pretty emotional every year when we go do it, just seeing the outpouring and the generosity that people have at this time of year for kids in care.”
Any foster families in the area who would like to participate and shop in the Santa’s Workshop event must contact BigHouse for a time slot to go to Cornerstone Church.
Donations can be dropped off today at BigHouse, 211 Sanford Ave. in Opelika.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering can do so by emailing bighouse@ourbighouse.org.
