The Opelika City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Opelika City Council will look at development of a city bicycle and pedestrian path tonight.

The council will reviewing a contract with Sain Associates, a Birmingham engineering firm, for path. The city already has metro planning funds to cover the cost of Sain’s services to complete it, estimated to be $150,000. The firm is expected to get to work shortly after council approval. 

Rocky Brook Road residents may soon have a resolution to the sinkhole in the road. The council will review a proposal from CDG Engineers and Associates, Inc. to do the repairs. CDG Engineers has proposed that they can complete the repairs for total of $36,365 (along with hourly construction phase services)

