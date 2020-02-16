Avid bird watchers trod quietly through the grass, binoculars pressed to their faces and their eyes peeled for local birds last weekend.
Alabama Audubon Society members came to Auburn and Opelika on Feb. 8 to meet up with fellow bird lovers.
The Saturday day trip started at the Opelika Wood Duck Heritage.
“Out there we have big water features and we saw a lot of ducks,” said Barry Fleming, who is with the society. “We saw a couple eagles fly by, and so we’ll see different birds than we’ll see here in the woods.”
A little past midday, the group made its way to the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center in Auburn.
“We really appreciate Alabama Audubon coming down for this event,” said Michael Buckman, manager of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center. “This is their field trip, and they’ve chosen to do it here, which is fantastic.”
Although many members of the Audubon bird society have been birding for years, other participants had never been bird watching before.
Jacob Vincent, a newer resident of Auburn, wanted to branch out and try an event in the area.
“I want to learn more about the native species,” he said. “I’m interested in ecology and I’ve never been super into birds, but it’s outside so I like it.”
Birding groups like the Alabama Audubon Society also document the birds they see.
“(Kreher) and Wood Duck are our main two here,” Fleming said. “They’re the hot spots on the e-bird. E-bird is a national database, international database for birds. So the birds that we see today I’ll press in and it will be in e-bird, recorded forever.
The Opelika Wood Duck Heritage has over 190 documented birds, he said, while the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center has close to 100.
“A lot of people have never seen these birds before,” Fleming said. “So we describe and point, and I’ve got the telescope … and then some of them pretty sharp birders.”
The larger number of participants was split into two groups in the preserve. Fleming offered practical tips for spotting birds and using the binoculars.
“Besides just education of basic things about nature, I think (events in Auburn bring) people together,” said Rebecca Duntrran of Auburn. “I didn’t know a lot of these people. And hopefully, we’ll see several of them (again).”
