Starting Monday, it became time to button up those coats, turn the heaters on and brace for a weather reality check in Lee County as bitterly cold air arrived in the area.
“I know we've been pretty mild the last few weeks,” Jason Holmes, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Birmingham, said. “We've really enjoyed that and it's a return to reality.”
The National Weather Service is predicting two more nights of lows below freezing this week before temperatures begin to rise.
“The good news is that this is going to be fairly short-lived,” Holmes said. “Highs tomorrow (Tuesday) should be generally be in the 40s across much of north and central Alabama with another freeze tomorrow night.”
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 44 degrees with a slight chance of flurries, according to the National Weather Service’s website.
Tuesday’s low is to dip to 25 degrees. However, things are expected to warm back up Wednesday.
“As we get into the day Wednesday, that warming trend really will start to take hold and we'll have highs in the low 50s there in your area,” Holmes said. “Then, Wednesday night, looks like everybody will stay above freezing generally.”
This week’s freezing temperatures are below average but are nowhere near record breaking.
“It is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal but it is nothing record breaking,” said Holmes. “In fact, if you start to look at records, generally, we have record values that are in the single digits.”
Cold weather tips
Although temperatures are not record breaking, area residents are advised to stay safe and be prepared for the below freezing temperatures.
Holmes suggests residents bring their pets and sensitive plants from outside and into a warm place during the next few days. He also suggests checking on people who may not have a good source of heat in their home.
“There are some people that struggle to be able to have safe heating options,” he said. “(You) definitely want to keep eyes on them.”
Holmes says that house fires are relatively common this time of year because of the increased use of space heaters and fireplaces. There are numerous things to do now to make sure a house fire does not occur.
“If you're using space heaters, things like that, you don't want to use extension cords,” Holmes said. “You want to plug that directly up to the wall.”
Holmes also suggests making sure space heaters are a few feet away from anything that’s flammable or combustible in order to prevent a fire from starting.
When it comes to using fireplaces, area residents are advised to have them cleaned before using.
“It's always good to have your fireplace inspected and make sure it's been cleaned and maintained well,” said Holmes. “You don't want to risk having a fire in the chimney there.”
Making sure residents put out all fires before going to sleep is also key in making sure a house fire does not being, Holmes added.
Residents can drip their faucet to prevent pipes from freezing during the night.
