Auburn and Opelika hosted peaceful protests over the weekend, but residents are not done speaking up yet.
Auburn and Opelika residents were speaking out again Tuesday, this time on social media. Lee County residents participated in Black Out Tuesday, a chance for people on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to post black photos with the hashtag, #blackouttuesday.
Businesses such as Behind the Glass in downtown Auburn also joined in.
“We just feel like it’s different this time and seeing all the outpouring that we’ve seen online from, whether it be corporate America or everyday citizens, we just feel like we can’t be silenced anymore,” said Zach Popwell, who runs the business’ social media.
The posts are meant as a deviation from the normal, to show a change in the community.
Behind the Glass has been debating changing its display window above Hamilton’s to reflect the movement as well, Popwell said.
“So we’ve been having a debate on how best to like get our message out but not be controversial,” he said. “We don’t want to stoke any anger, create a backlash so we are redoing our downtown window this afternoon. We’re just going to put in it ‘Enough is enough’ and put some candles and kind of have a peaceful message that let’s people know that like downtown is a safe space and we support justice and equality and I think people need to know that, our community is with them.”
Ellie Clothing in downtown Auburn posted its black photo with a heart in the center.
Store owner Kelly Poole said the business wanted to take a day to be silent, reflect and pray.
“We do want everyone to come together and not in a way that we’re supporting, of course, violence, but peace,” she said. “We just really hope that through this our community can be stronger and, of course, our nation…
“I think it would be wrong of us to say, ‘Well, we’re going to stay silent,’ while something wrong is happening.”
Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers said originally the business wasn’t sure if it wanted to post anything at all, in order to provide space for other’s voices to be heard.
“We mostly wanted to de-center our corporate narrative and our brand to re-center the voices of people of color, as well as activists’ voices,” the store said. “We just wanted our presence not to drown out other voices.”
The business realized that without posting, however, no one would know the silence was intentional.
“People of color live in all of our communities and this isn’t just an issue that affects one part of America,” the store said in its statement. “Black Lives Matter everywhere and in every community, even in small communities, even perhaps especially in small communities like Auburn.”
Weekend rallies
The weekend rallies were held in honor of the recent death of George Floyd and growing national support for Black Lives Matter.
Opelika’s gathering was Saturday, a peaceful march on Courthouse Square that ended with the Lord’s Prayer. Auburn’s rally was held at Toomer’s Corner on Sunday with a large group of people chanting and holding signs — it, too, ended with the prayer.
Jecorey Purifoy organized Opelika’s rally after living in the city for seven years.
“George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. “After watching that video, I was filled with anger, disappointment, sadness. I was hurt. I had to do something.”
Purifoy said that the amount of people who came out shows that Opelika cares about change.
“During these rallies, I have seen support from people of all races, backgrounds, and religions,” he said. “They all came out and took a stand because they knew what they saw was an injustice to humankind, and I’m proud to say that I was a part of it.”
Organizing this rally was Purofy’s way of support.
“I am a black man,” he said. “I have black brothers, black uncles, cousins, family and friends who are all black. I felt that I had to make a stand for me and every other black person in America. We cannot continue to let this happen.”
The support during these rallies comes not just from the African- American community but from Caucasian community members wanting to stand together.
“Growing up as a white male in the South, I thought that the civil rights movement had accomplished everything it could,” said Matt Austin, who attended the Opelika rally. “As I got older and had more understanding, I realized that the movement wasn’t over. In order for true equality to happen in all aspects, these protests need to happen. That’s why it is important.”
Austin grew up in Phenix City. He has been around Auburn and Opelika his whole life without realizing how prevalent racism still is, he said. Now, as a parent, Austin has a 6-year-old who wants to understand the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We decided to explain everything in very simple terms and show her what was happening,” Austin said. “We wanted her to experience what a protest is, and the next day she was asking questions about what the signs meant and what the chants meant.”
Austin said he believes that there is more to be done, but knows that as a white male, he does not have the experiences to understand the complete issue.
“I would like to finish by saying that this isn’t my story to tell,” he said. “As a white male, I haven’t experienced the same injustices that black people as a whole have suffered. I will never fully understand what it’s like to be discriminated against because of the color of my skin. I’m hoping these protests will spark the change the country needs.”
Melanie Bethel has lived in Auburn for nine years and attended both rallies.
“Both of the rallies were incredibly powerful,” she said. “I was struggling to keep my eyes dry. Hearing the voices and being with the people of this city that want change to happen felt unreal. It felt historical to be honest.”
Bethel is also a parent and is learning to teach her children how to address the current issues.
“I cannot teach my boys to stand up for their friends on the playground if I am not standing up for my fellow man as they are taken advantage of,” she said. “As the saying goes, ‘All lives can’t matter until Black Lives Matter.’ It saddens me when I hear that America is the best country in the world when so many people are begging for their lives and for air. If we want that we have to do something now.”
