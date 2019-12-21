The smile of 19-year-old Aniah Blanhard could light up a room, her family and friends recalled.
Although she was not present Saturday, Blanchard’s spirit and beauty lit up Faith Chapel in Birmingham during a 2-plus-hour long memorial service in her honor.
Hundreds of family members, friends and community members wore baby blue, Blanchard’s favorite color, in solidarity with the 19-year-old woman who was taken too soon.
“When we first learned Aniah was missing in Auburn, we were in total and utter disbelief,” Ora Jerald, program coordinator, said during the service.
Blanchard was last seen at an Auburn convenience store on Oct. 23. Her remains were later discovered in late November in Macon County.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to Blanchard’s death.
Blanchard is remembered as a kind and loving person with an infectious spirit.
“Aniah was… she was light,” Noah Vail, friend of Blanchard, said during the service. “When you looked in her eyes, the way she made you feel, she made you feel like you were okay.”
Blanchard, a Homewood native and Southern Union State Community College student, loved her family, her community and cherished her faith, according to family and friends.
“Aniah loved her community, she loved her community of Homewood,” Jerald said.
Leaving a legacy
Blanchard touched numerous lives throughout her life, including the life of her once-babysitter Courtney Lewis.
“I always wanted a little sister and I just took her in as if she were,” Lewis said during the service. “I will always cherish doing her hair even though she wouldn’t tell me it was bad.”
“Her legacy is the story of her life.”
Lewis went on to address each of Blanchard’s siblings saying they carry her legacy on.
“She wants you to press on and press through no matter how hard days will be,” Lewis said to Blanchard’s brother Elijah.
“Sing and dance when no one is watching just as she said,” Lewis said to Blanchard’s younger sister.
Pictures, video, music
Numerous photos and home videos of Blanchard were showed during the service and were set to some of her favorite songs.
The City of Homewood also acknowledges Blanchard’s legacy. Mayor Scott McBrayer declared Saturday Aniah Blanchard Day.
“She will forever live in our hearts,” the proclamation reads.
The proclamation also noted that the former Homewood High School softball player wanted to become a teacher and softball coach upon graduating from college.
Two resolutions from the State of Alabama House of Representatives were also presented to Blanchard’s family.
Friends from Blanchard’s alma mater, Homewood High School, said she left an indelible impression.
“She had such a calming presence to her,” Dr. Bill Cleveland, school superintendent, said. “She’d walk into a room and just lit up the room ... she always looked to serve for the greater good.”
Cleveland went on to announce during the service that a scholarship would be established after the first of the year as a way to continue her legacy.
Moving on
Saturday’s memorial service was the beginning of saying goodbye to the physical person Blanchard was.
“What was intended to be a gaping hole of despair, God has begun to fill it,” Jerald said.
The family will have a graveside burial at a later date to lay Blanchard to rest.
