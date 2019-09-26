Farrah Gaston isn’t becoming a doctor for the paycheck. She said she could have chosen other careers for that - what she wants is to help people.
A third year student in Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Gaston is one of eight students who will receive a scholarship from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
The new scholarship was announced Wednesday morning at a press conference by representatives from VCOM and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
This scholarship will pay for the last two years’ of the recipients medical school, in exchange for the students making a commitment to serve in a rural or underserved area for three years.
“A lot of the people at Blue Cross who have really established the scholarship are physicians themselves, so they understand the burden that is just money. And they’ve really alleviated a lot of that with this scholarship,” said a third-year scholarship recipient, Katie Vintson.
“We think we can make a difference, our goal is to provide all of the primary care doctors that Alabama will ever need,” VCOM founder John Rocovich said.
This goal involves keeping students in target areas after graduation, however. Rocovich said part of this is providing scholarships to students.
“At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, our mission is to provide, employers, families and individuals access to quality, affordable health care,” said President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Tim Vines. “Currently there is a critical need for more primary care physicians to practice in our rural and underserved areas of the state to efficiently meet the health care needs of Alabamians.”
The contribution by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is $3.2 million for six years, divided amongst eight scholars a year.
“I commend [the recipients] for wanting to make a difference in providing the health care for others and wanting to provide the quality health care that is needed in so many parts of our state,” Vines said.
Dow Briggs, Executive Vice President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, said they recently talked with students of VCOM and their goals.
These students, he said, are looking to provide for the communities in Alabama.
“As a physician in Alabama, I’ve seen first-hand what primary care can mean, not only to the patients, but to the providers and communities in the state in which they live,” Briggs said. “It makes a difference, it makes a difference at all levels.”
Farrah said that this scholarship will help her pay off her loans and debt sooner. Once the debt is paid off, she said she would then be free to help even more people.
“This will no doubt improve the quality and life and improve the health outcomes for our citizens of the state of Alabama,” said dean of VCOM, Elizabeth Palmarozzi.
“And the students now, who have a very significant financial burden for any student who goes to medical school, can now focus on their primary passion which is primary care in rural and underserved medical populations in the state of Alabama due to the financial support that this scholarship is giving to our students.”
Gaston said that some of the areas she’s considered working in are Alexander City or an area near Troy, and plans to work in pediatrics.
“At least for Alabama, there’s such a huge need for physicians in rural areas and not just any physicians, I think physicians who really, genuinely care about people in smaller towns,” Gaston said.
