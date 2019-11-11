Police lights

A death investigation is under way in Auburn after a local resident discovered a deceased body behind a residence. The death is believed to be from natural causes, Auburn police said, and is not related to any other case.

An individual discovered the body behind a residence in the 500 block of South View Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed that foul play is not suspected, said police.

The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, added police.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments