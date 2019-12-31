TAMPA — Auburn didn’t bring just one team to the Outback Bowl.
The university marching band and cheer team are here for the big event as well — and for them, the trip and last go-around as a group is a reward for members.
Auburn’s band and cheerleaders performed at an event Monday at Clearwater Beach, kicking off their own schedule of festivities in Tampa leading up to the New Year’s Day Outback Bowl.
The trip is a lot like the football team’s experience, Auburn band director Corey Spurlin said. It offers a chance for the students to enjoy themselves after a long season of hard work, but it also means practices and the challenge to perform well on the big stage.
“We always take the mentality that we want to perform at our best,” Spurlin said. “We’re representing our university and our community. We take that very seriously.”
They were at a Battle of the Bands event Tuesday opposite the Minnesota marching band at the Busch Gardens theme park and the New Year’s Eve Parade in town later. And, of course, they play at today’s Outback Bowl in the NFL’s Raymond James Stadium.
The band practiced Sunday and Monday at a local high school field, in an effort to finish the season strong.
“That’s, to us, a part of having a really good program is, you get better all season and you end really strong and you hand that over to the next group coming in next year so that the program stays strong. So we try to make sure that the bowl game performance is our best — the culmination of what we’ve done the whole season,” Spurlin said.
“But at the same time also want the students to have some social time and to schedule some things on the itinerary that is enjoyable for them, to thank them for the hard work they’ve put in all season,” he continued. “We usually have a dinner together as a band, at some point on the bowl trip, and we give out our awards to the students that have earned those, and recognize our seniors, call out their names, and take pictures and just kind of reflect on the season that we’ve had.”
Auburn brought all 380 band members to Tampa.
“The football team’s success creates opportunities for us as well,” he said. “The bigger the postseason bowl event, the higher profile our performances are going to be, and it gets us more exposure as well. It’s just all for Auburn.”
This trip marks the third time the band’s gone to the Outback Bowl since Spurlin started, he said. Auburn football made runs to the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2009 season and the end of the 2014 season.
“Both of our previous trips were really good,” he said. “The Outback Bowl is very band-friendly. They schedule a number of events that involve the band and they give us good performance time at the game.
“So we always enjoy being in Tampa. Of course you have the beach and Busch Gardens and a lot of things to do and that helps as well.”
