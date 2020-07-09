Elizabeth Burton is the latest candidate to join the race for Opelika’s Ward 1 representative.
Professional and educational achievements aside, Burton says she also wants voters to recognize her work in ministry, having an official certification, and as a good Samaritan.
“I love God, and I can’t do anything without him. I have love for everyone. It is my sincere prayer that one day all of us can come together as one and work together as one and work together as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted things to be,” Burton said. “I would like to form communities that will better serve my ward and work together with other wards to combat these issues.”
As the representative of Ward 1, she said she would go above and beyond the call of duty to fight for equality and justice for all.
“It will be my total desire to push for the work that is needed to help make and keep Opelika beautiful,” Burton said, noting that there are different areas within Ward 1 alone that need attention to be made safer. “I will not remain silent about these things as long as they are not attended to.”
If elected, she would like to hold ward meetings where residents would be able to bring issues to her, as well as suggestions to promote safety.
“Some things have been left or put off being done for a long time and Ward 1 seems to be forgotten,” Burton said. “I will not sit on this seat just to decorate it, but speak for the update and repairing of hazardous spots that will make our roads [viaible] to travel on.”
Jamie Lowe and George ‘Billy’ Allen are also running for the Ward 1 seat to replace Patsy Jones, who is stepping down from the City Council after 25 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.