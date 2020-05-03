Auburn’s city council will consider more local business loan applications Tuesday night.
Council members will meet electronically via Zoom at 7 p.m. The livestream will be available for citizens at auburnalabama.org/agenda and on YouTube and Facebook.
The council will do public hearings, then vote, on applications to the city’s subsidized loan program, which pays interest for up to 4 years on loans up to $25,000 made to local businesses by local banks.
Auburn Bank seeks approval of interest subsidies for Auburn Family Dentistry, Auburn Popcorn Co., Auburn Flowers & Gifts and Dimensions Salon, and River Bank & Trust has applied for the same approval for Smoothie King.
In other business:
• The city’s fire division wants to spend $18,000 for consultant Mark Foster Co. to send up testing and assessments of candidates for promotion to Captain, Lieutenant and Sergeant slots. The assessments would take place in early summer.
• Auburn Bank has asked to terminate its 2018 downtown parking lease with the city. The bank and city officials have since struck a new deal for parking as part of the bank’s plans to rebuild its headquarters downtown.
