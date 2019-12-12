Opelika has plenty of holiday options this weekend for local families itching to do something festive.
Downtown Opelika will host the annual Christmas in a Railroad Town event, starting Friday at 5 p.m. Children will have the chance to work on holiday crafts, get their faces painted, listen to Christmas stories and get pictures taken with Santa.
A petting zoo also will be on-site, and pony rides as well as train rides will be available. The Victorian Front Porch tours will be offering wagon rides, and there will be live music throughout the event.
“With many new activities and the addition of more downtown Christmas decorations, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before,” said Ken Ward, director of Opelika Main Street.
Some downtown stores will extend their hours and the restaurants will also be open. The event will proceed as planned — rain or shine.
Over at Monkey Park, Opelika Parks and Recreation will have decorated the park with lights and laid down the tracks for the Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express. The Reindeer Express and accompanying festivities run Friday through Sunday from 5-8 p.m.
The train ride is open to riders of all ages and sizes for $2 per person, with infants also needing to have a ticket to ride. Tickets will be sold onsite for cash only.
The park concession stand will be open, with proceeds benefiting the Opelika Band Boosters. The park’s two playgrounds will also be open and Santa will be present for photos.
A new addition to the Reindeer Express is an open-air Christmas Market. Local artisans and vendors will sell honey, jams, art, décor, toys, jewelry and more. Payment options will vary from vendor to vendor, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash.
“We have been struggling with finding something good to do in the big grassy area at the park,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika Parks and Rec. “We wanted something that would attract new attendees and provide something valuable to our community.”
