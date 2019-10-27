A Camp Hill man was killed and another driver injured when their vehicles collided Saturday night on U.S. 280 in Dadeville, shutting down all four lanes of the busy highway for a short time.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alexander City post of the Alabama State Troopers.
The crash claimed the life of Miguel Evans, 26, of Camp Hill.
Evans was killed when the 2015 Nissan Versa he was driving collided with a 2010 Honda Accord.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, who was not identified Sunday by troopers, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
No information was available late Sunday on the driver’s condition.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 280 near Alabama Highway 49, inside the city limits of Dadeville.
“Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate,” said Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
