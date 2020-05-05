Incoming Auburn University students are used to sleeping in a dorm, meeting other freshman and registering for classes, all on campus for Camp War Eagle. This year, however, things will need to be conducted remotely.
Camp War Eagle is Auburn’s introductory program for students starting at Auburn. In-person instruction and other programs were canceled for Auburn beginning mid-march and running through June.
This means Camp War Eagle will be conducted in a completely unique fashion — each student in his or her own home, attending breakout sessions remotely.
Students will attend virtual four-day sessions for Camp War Eagle this year with different sorts of presentations and break-out groups.
Typically, students are formed into groups with other incoming freshmen, who they spend their days and free time with at Camp War Eagle.
Students will still have the opportunity to be sorted into groups with other freshman virtually, led by Camp War Eagle Counselors.
“Tiger-Talks are small group meetings with eight to ten incoming freshman where you’ll learn about Auburn and many of the resources that are here for you,” said Melissa Dunn, assistant director of orientation programs.
This will be an opportunity for students to connect with each other and their counselor and ask any questions they have. Students will also be provided with general information.
“The list of topics of these Tiger Talks include things like your tiger card and where you can use it, to what dining locations we have on campus, where to park and then what you can do at the recreation and wellness center,” Dunn said.
The second type of meeting students will attend are break-out sessions. These include things like meeting with a student’s advisor, whether that be for their specific college of the Honors College.
This is the meeting where students can talk about what classes they need to take, how their AP credits will transfer and address other academic questions.
There are optional breakout sessions as well, Dunn said, where different Auburn groups or faculty will speak on topics.
“These breakout sessions are on a number of topics: dining, student financial services, transportation services, academic support, student counseling and psychological services, study abroad, just to name a few,” she said.
“This is a great time to connect with the many Auburn staff members who work and lead these departments.”
Traditionally, during Camp War Eagle, students are given the opportunity to attend a session where all of Auburn’s different groups, clubs and services have set up at tables around the Haley Center. Students can peruse, ask questions and pick up swag.
Students won’t miss out this year, Camp War Eagle will still host a breakout session for this purpose.
“There will be information about how to get involved and the many student organizations Auburn has for you,” Dunn said.
An In-Person Meetup
Camp War Eagle hopes to hold a special one day, in-person session in July, pandemic pending.
“We’re hoping that many of you would make the decision to spend the day with us in July if that opportunity presents itself,” said Mark Armstrong, executive director of academic partnerships.
The dates for this have not been announced at this time, but students would be presented with the opportunity to come and see campus, meet advisors in person, attend the business fair and catch up with other students.
Before the sessions
Before students ever attend their virtual Camp War Eagle session, they will have homework to complete. Auburn will send registered students a link with modules to complete that will prepare them for the experience.
“You’ll hear us say again how important it is for you to check your Auburn email frequently,” Armstrong said.
The modules include everything from an introduction to Camp War Eagle to living in Auburn, he said.
Additionally, students will complete modules specific to the college in which they plan to study, i.e, business or COSAM.
One of the modules is meant to connect students with the Auburn Creed and assess their well-being in different categories through ‘Connecting the Creed.’
“This is a brand new initiative headed up by our provost Dr. Bill Hardgrave,” Armstrong said. “Connecting the Creed will consist of three assessments for all new students to complete.
One assessment on financial wellness, one on mental health and physical well-being and one on civic literacy.”
Students also need to complete their medical forms. The First Year Experience Office is aware that this is difficult during the pandemic, however, Armstrong said.
“Complete as much of your medical form via Clearwave as possible,” he said. “Now, I get it, there’s some obstacles standing in the way of you doing that right now.”
For any student who cannot complete their TB test or immunization records before Camp War Eagle, they will need to do so once they arrive on campus.
The deadline for the medical forms has been extended until Sept. 3, Armstrong said.
Additionally, students can even begin completing their Tiger Card, by choosing the photo they want for their ID. The Tiger Card website has the requirements for the photo, he said.
“Meeting and helping new students is the best part of our job and even though we won’t be doing that in person for at least a part of the summer, the staff of my office is committed to making your virtual experience both helpful and meaningful,” Armstrong said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.