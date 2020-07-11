David Canon is running for reelection as city councilman for Opelika’s Ward 5.
“I’m a native of Opelika and I’ve always loved this city,” said Canon, who has two children and six grandchildren with his wife, Ann. “I’ve never lived anywhere else; I just love it here.”
Canon took over the council seat left by the late William Lazenby in 2010 and won full terms in 2012 and 2016.
He said he’s proud of the progress Opelika has made over the last decade, including expanding the Sportsplex and other parks and recreation facilities and building the new public safety and fire department headquarters.
“We’ve done a lot,” Canon said. “We’ve got a good City Council. We get along well together, even if we don’t agree on everything.”
He acknowledged, however, that there is more work to be done.
“We need to look at economic development,” said Canon, who added that the city’s new high-tech industrial park at Veterans Parkway and Highway 280 would help with that.
The councilman said maintaining public safety and keep up with basic services — such as sewer replacements — should be top priorities, too.
Canon is a retired banker and graduate of Opelika High School and Auburn University.
He is a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. Canon has been active with the Opelika Rotary Club, Opelika Historic Preservation Society, Opelika Main Street and United Way of Opelika.
He and Ann belong to the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
Ward 5 covers much of the city’s east side, stretching from the Lee/ Chambers county line south to Spring Villa and Lees Lake.
