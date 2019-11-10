Gearheads and car lovers pulled up in front of a local food bank Saturday, giving up their morning to lend a hand to their neighbors.
The Low & Slow Cruisers brought out their vintage Fords, Pontiacs, Chevys and more to present the Food Bank of East Alabama with a check for $600, a gift that will turn into meals for more than 4,200 people, according to a grateful Martha Henk, executive director of the food bank.
“For every dollar donated, we can provide seven meals for people in need,” said Henk, whose westside Auburn food bank supplies 240 agencies across seven counties. “I love it when you can take something you love and turn it into something that impacts the community.”
And a chance for the Low & Slow members to show off their babies is good, too — especially on a bright autumn day. Club members swarmed around the various passion projects, swapping stories and advice about rebuilding engines, primer and paint and how much work goes into keeping their vehicles on the road.
John Neubauer has spent more than a little time since retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 2003 getting his pride and joy running.
“I’ve had it since 2016 and just got it running a month ago,” said Nebauer of his Harbor Blue and Wimbledon White 1969 Ford Ranger. “In fact, this is the first time I’ve had it out with the club.”
Preston Donald has put even more time into 1967 Chevy II Nova, rebuilding the inline six cylinder, three-speed beauty, which sports a bright coat of Key Lime Pearl paint.
“The previous owner had me rebuild the engine for him and he wound up giving it to me,” said Donald, who works at a local vitamin shop. “I’ve got 10 years in it, off and on … this one is the baby.”
Low & Slow, which started nine years ago with just eight members, has grown to more than 60 car owners who support good causes, including schools, churches and the disabled.
Lee Coxwell buys and sells vintage cars for a living. His 1974 Pontiac LeMans, which features a 350-inch turbo engine and power everything, was another attraction. He wouldn’t mind seeing even more new faces in the club.
“We’re trying to get younger people into our club,” said Coxwell. “We welcome any year or style of car.”
The main thing for Low & Slow members is to combine their loves.
“We think more about the community, really,” said Low & Slow President Marshall Carter, who cruises around in a bright red 1965 Plymouth Valiant. “We really enjoy the cars, but we enjoy the community and fellowship even more.”
Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up, and the Food Bank of East Alabama is seeking donations of food or cash. Call Henk at (334) 821-9006 or email mhenk@foodbankofeastalabama.com for more information.
To learn more about getting involved with Low & Slow, call Carter at (334) 444-2765.
