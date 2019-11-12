Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Kathy Carson has resigned after county officials determined she didn’t follow county rules when buying a new utility vehicle for her department.
The resignation was announced at Tuesday’s Lee County Commission meeting.
Carson was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago for undisclosed reasons by the commission.
Carson purchased a 2019 Polaris Ranger for the agency over the summer, County Administrator Roger Rendleman said. This purchase was not properly communicated with the county and an investigation was begun into the transaction.
“There was a bid-law issue, an item should have been bidded that was not bidded,” Rendleman said.
After the investigation was begun, Carson decided to step down from her position and was offered a severance package, the details of which were not disclosed.
“The bottom line is we looked into it further and became very apparent that the commission needed to address some issues as far as how things are being handled,” he said.
There is no criminal issue with the purchase, Rendleman said.
“For the betterment of Lee County EMA and everybody involved that it probably would be best to go ahead and allow her to resign,” he said.
Carson served as Lee County’s EMA since 2009. She led the county’s response to the 2019 Beauregard tornadoes that killed 23 people and injured 100 others.
Emergency deputy director Johnny Langley has taken over for the time being; however, there is no interim director serving at this time, Rendleman said.
“The county commission is charged with keeping the public’s best interest in front of us at all times and especially when it comes to the public’s safety and so, in order for us to ensure that we maintain that trust with the public, it was … important that we consider her request to resign in light of these events,” said Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence.
