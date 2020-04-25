Virus drive thru

An East Alabama Medical Center nurse conducts a coronavirus COVID-19 test on patient at the drive-thru testing center set up at the old Health Plus Fitness Center in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day in east Alabama is beginning to slow, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Chambers County saw one new case of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the county’s total cases to 275. Tallapoosa County also saw one new case of the virus as of 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 254, according to ADPH.

Lee, Macon and Russell counties had no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday. There were 340 confirmed cases in Lee County, 27 in Macon County and 54 in Russell County as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to ADPH.

There were 5,832 confirmed cases and 197 deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Friday.

