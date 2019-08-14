A senior at Central-Phenix City High School died several days after his vehicle crashed into a school bus.
Christopher Rogers, 17, died at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma he sustained in the Friday afternoon crash, Russell County coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., said.
Rogers was the senior class president, a member of the eSports team and Beta Club at Central-Phenix City, the Central High School student section tweeted Tuesday.
“His academic achievement ranked among the best of his class,” the tweet reads. “Chris was a beloved member of the Red Devil Family and will be greatly missed.”
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, Sumbry said.
The crash
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 165 and Misty Forrest Drive, the Phenix City police said.
A 2012 Ford Focus was traveling south on Highway 165 when a Phenix City School District school bus pulled onto the highway from Misty Forrest Drive. The vehicles collided in the intersections and sustained major damage, according to previous reports.
Rogers, the driver of the Ford Focus, was extricated from the vehicle and was life-flighted to Piedmont Regional Hospital where he later died.
Rogers’ passenger was treated and released. There were no injuries reported on the school bus; however, all school bus passengers were transported and checked by the ER staff as a precaution, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Phenix City Police Department plan to submit its findings to a grand jury for review, the department said.