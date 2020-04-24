A Chambers County resident who works at East Alabama Medical Center became the first COVID-19 plasma donor in Alabama for LifeSouth Blood Center Thursday.
Eryn Morris, RN, a care coordinator at EAMC, was one of the first COVID-19 patients in Chambers County. She became the first plasma donor for LifeSouth in Alabama Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, EAMC said.
Morris was tested at Health-Plus in Auburn on March 20 and quarantined in her home for 17 days. She decided that she wanted to donate plasma as soon as she could in order to see if it offers help to others.
“I had a lot of time at home to think about the patients in the hospital who were so sick with COVID-19,” said Morris during her plasma donation Thursday in Opelika. “My body was strong enough to fight off COVID, but somebody else may not be able to and could benefit from the antibodies in my plasma.”
Plasma is type-specific, like blood, meaning her A-positive plasma will have to be matched to an A-positive patient. Processing takes about 24 hours, so her plasma donation will be available as early as tonight, EAMC said.
Eligible donors can register at lifesouth.bio-linked.org, and LifeSouth will contact those who register.
For questions regarding donation, email LifeSouth at medical office@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
Let them know you are donating to East Alabama Medical Center.
Bill Nichols homeEight residents at an Alabama state veterans home in Alexander City have died from complications attributed to COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Thursday.
Testing confirmed that 64 residents and 23 employees at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home have the virus, ADVA said. Testing of all the residents there was completed Saturday.
“For several weeks, we have advocated for more testing at the state veterans homes, but test kits have been limited. Now that we’re able to increase testing, this significantly improves our capability to contain and reduce the risk of the virus from spreading,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said.
The Alabama National Guard deployed a specialized unit to the veterans home Saturday. The unit disinfected residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices, ADVA said.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the home for further care and treatment. Employees who show symptoms of the virus are not allowed to enter the home, ADVA said.
EAMC updateThe number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 decreased Thursday.
There were 54 patients hospitalized at EAMC due to COVID- 19, of which 44 have confirmed COVID-19 and 10 patients are suspected of having the virus, the hospital said.
EAMC has discharged 78 patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 to date.
There also are 24 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative, EAMC said.
Despite lower hospitalizations, hospital officials say numbers have started to rise again since Easter.
“Unfortunately, after a five-day decline in cases just before Easter, we have had eight straight days where the number of hospitalized cases have been above that mark,” EAMC said. “With talk of ‘reopening’ in Alabama, the concern is there a risk of a second wave, and perhaps even a new peak, if the social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines are not followed closely.”
Amy Brandon, director of RAMC’s Emergency Department, says that her department has seen a spike in cases.
“We have certainly seen more surges of COVID-19 symptoms in the emergency department since Easter,” she said. “This is an indication that the virus continues to spread in our community, despite precautionary measures in place by government leaders and health care officials.
“I urge everyone to not underestimate the seriousness of this illness and the devastating effects we have seen among the patients and families we care for.”
Hospital officials continue to ask the community to practice social distancing in order to keep from a surge in new cases.
“Social distancing has helped tremendously, and at our peak we were very close to surpassing our capacity,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC infectious-disease specialist, says. “Doing the wrong things like church services or other mass gatherings will bring the number of cases up again.
“COVID-19 does not appear to cause serious infections in most healthy and young individuals, but if the young and healthy begin to stop social distancing, they can pass it on to those at risk for serious infections. It is critical to remember that this is not people as individuals, but about our community, especially the ones who are vulnerable.”
Local case updateThe number of confirmed cases rose slightly Thursday in east Alabama, according to the state Department of Public Health.
There were 274 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 340 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 54 in Russell County and 253 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
There were 5,825 confirmed cases and 197 deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Locally, there were 16 deaths in Chambers County, 20 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 16 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
ADPH changes
ADPH changed how its recording deaths related to COVID-19.
Deaths are now listed on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard and table in one death category — COVID-19 Deaths — instead of two, ADPH announced Thursday.
“Last week, the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System provided updated guidance regarding reporting COVID-19-related deaths,” department officials said.
The criteria for COVID-19 death counts includes people who died with a positive test as well as patients whose death certificates list COVID-19 or an equivalent as the cause of the death, according to ADPH.
“As expected, the numbers moved closer to the ‘Reported Deaths’ count and cases increased in some counties as part of the update,” ADPH said. “Most of these changes in numbers are due to cases that have died but were not previously marked as died from COVID-19.”
