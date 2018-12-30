Previous attempts to consolidate Valley and LaFayette high schools were unsuccessful, and the Chambers County Board of Education wants to change this trend by utilizing public input for its latest proposed merger.
“This is not the first time this has been tried in Chambers County,” school district Superintendent Kelli Hodge said. “The reason we held that town hall meeting was to go over the initial survey results, but also, we wanted to get input from the citizens. What are the big concerns? What do we need to take as the next steps?”
Chambers County Schools are considering a merger of Valley and LaFayette, and Lanett City Schools are in the discussion as well. Administrators have held public forums and issued an online survey to gague public interest.
Developing a plan
To develop a strategy for consolidation, Hodge wants to avoid the pitfalls of previous merger failures by collaborating with Chambers County residents and addressing concerns before enacting a physical merger.
“We have not planned this whole thing out,” Hodge said. “I don’t have some 3-D building sitting around my office, and we haven’t purchased any property because we want to be able to educate the public as we go through this process. We are not in a big hurry, and we want to do this the right way. Our reason is this has been tried before, and it failed.”
Hodge witnessed and learned from the mistakes of former superintendent Leonard Riley, and she believes a lack of public communication and cooperation was the downfall of the previous proposal.
“Back in the '90s, the former superintendent – I was working in the district at the time – proposed a consolidated school, and he had a drawing and all these kinds of things,” she said. “The idea was kind of put out there that this is what we need to do, and then, there was a tax vote. There wasn’t a lot of educating people on why this could be beneficial.”
Transparent process
With a desire to ensure methodical collaboration among Chambers County citizens, Hodge disagreed with the direction and actions of the former superintendent, but she respected Riley’s knowledge and insight.
“I’m not trying to dis on him at all because he’s a very intelligent man,” Hodge said. “I have learned a lot from him. I value what he has taught me, but he was trying to do it all himself. It’s a full-time job trying to plan this out, so we felt like we needed to make sure we are transparent through the process and involve as many stakeholders as possible in the planning instead of just throwing it out there and six months later there’s a tax vote.”
Eighty percent of Chambers County residents opposed the consolidation tax vote, and according to Hodge, the primary concern was paying the tax.
“Now, I’m not saying I won’t eventually ask for a tax increase of some sort,” Hodge said. “Property taxes in Chambers County are some of the lowest in the state, and people don’t understand what you are asking for when you mention a mill of a property tax increase. People think of a million, but a mill is a tenth of a penny. That’s a tenth of a penny on every dollar.”
Hodge recognizes property owners with a significant amount of land will be affected greatly by a mill property tax increase, so the school district has been searching for private financial sources.
Lanett discussions
The inclusion of Lanett High School has been considered for the consolidation as well, and the Lanett City Schools Board of Education has grown accustomed to the frequent proposals to merge schools.
“Our board has discussed it,” Lanett City Schools Superintendent Phillip Johnson said. “This conversation in this particular area comes up every 10 years - consolidation either with the county schools or with us as a whole. I think it’s time for that cycle to return. We are a small-city system almost driving on the edge of the county, and our board likes being small.”
Johnson and the board appreciate the Chambers County School District's active desire to include Lanett City Schools' input on the proposal, but the board prefers to remain a smaller school unless Lanett residents want the consolidation.
“We are used to the idea of a smaller environment,” Johnson said. “It works best for us. We don’t have the discipline issues larger districts have. For us to be thinking about consolidation, it’s a serious topic, and we have to weigh all the pros and cons. At this point, we are still having internal conversations, and we are trying to listen to our citizens in the community.”
With a 50 percent split of Lanett residents approving and disapproving the idea of a merger, Johnson is waiting for future surveys and public forums before collaborating with the Chambers County School District.
“We’ve gotten some interesting feedback,” Johnson said. “I think we want to honor our citizens and their opinions on it. At the end of the day, our taxpayers are our customer base. We want hear from our parents, taxpayers and citizens. Everyone’s been very civil, and they're listening to each other's opinions. Some people feel passionate about their beliefs, but they are willing to listen to their neighbors.”
The Chambers County School District plans to conduct more public forums and wants to schedule the next town hall meeting between the end of January and beginning of February. Visit www.chambersk12.org for updates and scheduled meetings.