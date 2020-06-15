Chambers County schools will kickoff the 2020-21 school year in mid-August.
The district tentatively plans to begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Teachers would begin preparing their classrooms on Tuesday, Aug. 4, for the return of students, the school district said in a news release.
“Of course, these dates could change according to data associated with COVID-19, the virus that resulted in our shutdown on March 19,” Chambers County School Superintendent Kelli Hodge said in the release. “Since that time, we have carefully monitored instructions from the governor, state school superintendent, national, state and local health officials regarding how and when we should proceed this fall."
The date is close to the reopen dates for most of the state's school districts, Hodge said.
The school year calendar is available at www.chambersk12.org.
The schools in the Chambers County School District include: Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School in Valley, Chambers County Career Tech Center in LaFayette, Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette, Fairfax Elementary School in Valley, Five Points School in Five Points, Huguley Elementary School in Lanett, John P. Powell Middle School in LaFayette, LaFayette High School, LaFayette Lanier Elementary School in Valley, Valley High School and WF Burns Middle School in Valley.
