Charlotte Ann Miller, 59.

Auburn University graduate Charlotte Miller was a beloved Lee County writer.
Miller was killed at age 59 during the March 3, 2019, tornado.
Born June 20, 1959, Miller earned her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in accounting. She went on to work as an accountant for Barlett Gunter & Yeager CPA for 19 years.
Miller had three published books during her lifetime and was a member of the Georgia Writers Association and National League of American Pen Women.
