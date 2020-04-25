East Alabama Medical Center is lit up as if it’s Christmastime, another show of appreciation from a local business for all the hard work going on inside.
Glitter & Glow, an Auburn-based outdoor lighting company, recently installed lights at the hospital to offer encouragement to those working.
“We just want people to know how much we appreciate what they’re doing and all their sacrificing right now,” said Carrie Beesley, owner of Glitter & Glow.
The lights were installed and lit April 17 and the response to them has been more than Beesley anticipated.
“They (EAMC) posted about it and it’s gone kind of crazy from there,” she said.
How it came to beBeesley saw what was being done by others in the community to thank health care workers and she wanted to do something, too.
“We just like watch things that other people are doing in the community to lend support and love to those that are working on the front lines and just felt a big sense of community from that,” Beesley said.
“(We) just wondered what we could do to contribute and then we got the idea to maybe we could go and put some lights up and just inspire those that are working so hard.”
Beesley originally wanted her company’s donation to the hospital to be anonymous, but she had to get approval from EAMC before they installed the lights.
“We just got ahold of Mr. (John) Atkinson at the hospital to see if that would be something that they’d be OK with us doing, and he gave us the green light,” she said.
Glitter & Glow began installing the lights the next day.
“We provided the lights and our labor and then we have a bunch of people that work for us who volunteered their time to come wrap trees,” Beesley said.
The responseBeesley and her son returned to EAMC later that Friday night to make sure things were working properly; that’s when Beesley’s son got to see the fruits of their labor.
“There was a nurse there who got really emotional and she was just saying thank you to my son,” she said. “Just seeing how it touched her, that was just all I needed.
“We just wanted to be able to give them a little bit of light and she was really appreciative of it and it seemed like it made a difference for her.”
Atkinson said his coworkers really appreciate the effort.
“The response from our employees has been one of extreme gratitude,” Atkinson said. “It’s especially nice for our second- and third-shift employees who enter and/or exit when it’s dark outside.”
The lights by Glitter & Glow along with community donations of food, supplies, masks, cards, signs, bricks, money and other token of appreciation have gone a long way to help boost the morale of those working at the hospital.
“It’s so meaningful to us to have people use their talents and resources to show their support,” Atkinson said. “What Glitter & Glow did is just one more way the community has brightened our lives during this time.”
