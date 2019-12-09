Downtown Auburn was full of Christmas spirit Sunday as families packed along South College Street to watch the annual parade, and nearby the popular “Gingerbread Village” made its return.
More than 60 businesses participated in the parade. Before it began, Santa was smiling and waving to children at Toomer’s Corner as a line formed to get a picture taken with him.
Some children ran to Santa, giving him a big hug with broad smiles as they shared their Christmas wishes.
While Santa took down Christmas lists, other families were getting good spots for the parade, which began on the Thach concourse and made its way through the heart of downtown.
“[The parade is] awesome and we’re bringing this 4-year-old angel,” said Sandy Allen of her granddaughter, Grace.
Grace said she was excited for the parade and had seen Santa the day before.
She is asking for a puppy and a Barbie doll from Santa. Sandy said that though Grace didn’t know it yet, she would be getting a puppy for Christmas.
From ‘Headstart’ to the Auburn High School band, who knew what was going to come around the corner next?
“I love representing our band and representing our high school in this fashion, and it’s always fun,” said Clara Ragan, a sophomore at Auburn High School. “This is our seniors’ last performance and so I’m just really excited to do that with them.”
Fictional characters made an appearance, such as Captain America and Captain Jack Sparrow.
Floats made their way down the parade route. One car drove through that had close to a dozen presents on its roof with a Christmas tree sticking out the window.
Another drove by with a snow machine, sending the flurries into the crowd.
Santa closed the parade by making his annual ride atop the Auburn Department’s Fire Engine.
“[Events like the parade are] fun, it’s wholesome, it’s great for children and parents and grandparents, everybody,” Sandy said. “It’s fun for everyone.”
Many of the same families that crowded Toomer’s corner didn’t want the Christmas fun to end and made their way over to The Hotel at Auburn University.
Inside the hotel, a line formed as children, parents, grandparents and teenagers waited to see the annual Gingerbread Village.
This event takes place every year inside the hotel and is made up of elaborate gingerbread houses and structures.
Included are several replicas of famous Auburn buildings, like Samford Hall or Katherine Cooper Cater Hall. Even some of the newer Auburn attractions made the exhibit like the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Some of the buildings had special characters on them like Spider-Man or Jar-Jar Binks.
Inside the exhibit children were encouraged to make their own candy cup, fill it with sweet treats and then enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. There was also a group playing music on bells.
Auburn Christmas Parade
Aubie waved to the crowd at the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn residents lined South College Street as they waited for the Auburn downtown Christmas parade to start.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Kate Nese took her picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
The Auburn High School band opened the Christmas parade by marching down South College.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Aubie gave high fives, hugs and posed for photos before the start of the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Jakalyn, Carsyn and Kainen Dozier took a picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Aubie gave high fives, hugs and posed for photos before the start of the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Aubie gave high fives, hugs and posed for photos before the start of the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Families lined up at Toomer's Corner to take their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Residents of Auburn lined up along South College Street before the start of the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
The Canaan family took their picture with Santa on Saturday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Families lined up at Toomer's Corner to take their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
The Ashley family took their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
The Suther family took their pictures with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
The Hooshyar family took their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Addie white Families took her picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Families lined up at Toomer's Corner to take their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Lily, a support duck, had her photo taken with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
The Saha family took their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Maria Gullatte took her picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Emma and Railey took their picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade: Santa on the Corner
Mckenzie Greeson took her picture with Santa on Sunday before the downtown Auburn Christmas parade.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Auburn Gingerbread Village will be on display until January in The Hotel at Auburn University.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Gingerbread Village
Lauren Dunn, Savannah Woodley and Summer Woodley came to The Hotel at Auburn University to view the Auburn Gingerbread Village which will be on display until January.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Auburn Christmas Parade
Over 60 businesses and groups participated in the annual downtown Auburn Christmas parade on Sunday.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.