The Girl Scouts were among many groups that participated or marched in the Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade on Sunday. (O-A News/Hannah Lester)

Downtown Auburn was full of Christmas spirit Sunday as families packed along South College Street to watch the annual parade, and nearby the popular “Gingerbread Village” made its return.

More than 60 businesses participated in the parade. Before it began, Santa was smiling and waving to children at Toomer’s Corner as a line formed to get a picture taken with him.

Some children ran to Santa, giving him a big hug with broad smiles as they shared their Christmas wishes.

While Santa took down Christmas lists, other families were getting good spots for the parade, which began on the Thach concourse and made its way through the heart of downtown.

“[The parade is] awesome and we’re bringing this 4-year-old angel,” said Sandy Allen of her granddaughter, Grace.

Grace said she was excited for the parade and had seen Santa the day before.

She is asking for a puppy and a Barbie doll from Santa. Sandy said that though Grace didn’t know it yet, she would be getting a puppy for Christmas.

From ‘Headstart’ to the Auburn High School band, who knew what was going to come around the corner next?

“I love representing our band and representing our high school in this fashion, and it’s always fun,” said Clara Ragan, a sophomore at Auburn High School. “This is our seniors’ last performance and so I’m just really excited to do that with them.”

Fictional characters made an appearance, such as Captain America and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Floats made their way down the parade route. One car drove through that had close to a dozen presents on its roof with a Christmas tree sticking out the window.

Another drove by with a snow machine, sending the flurries into the crowd.

Santa closed the parade by making his annual ride atop the Auburn Department’s Fire Engine.

“[Events like the parade are] fun, it’s wholesome, it’s great for children and parents and grandparents, everybody,” Sandy said. “It’s fun for everyone.”

Gingerbread Village

Many of the same families that crowded Toomer’s corner didn’t want the Christmas fun to end and made their way over to The Hotel at Auburn University.

Inside the hotel, a line formed as children, parents, grandparents and teenagers waited to see the annual Gingerbread Village.

This event takes place every year inside the hotel and is made up of elaborate gingerbread houses and structures.

Included are several replicas of famous Auburn buildings, like Samford Hall or Katherine Cooper Cater Hall. Even some of the newer Auburn attractions made the exhibit like the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Some of the buildings had special characters on them like Spider-Man or Jar-Jar Binks.

Inside the exhibit children were encouraged to make their own candy cup, fill it with sweet treats and then enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. There was also a group playing music on bells.

