Auburn city officials and local anglers recommend that people recycle their live Christmas trees over the next few weeks.
“Basically, (residents) put their trees out, when they’re finished with them, they just put them out in their yard, and we come by and collect them and then we recycle them,” said City Manager Jim Buston.
Catrina Cook, the city’s environmental services director, recommends placing the trees on the curb with the regular recycling.
Buston said that the city asks residents remove as much of the tinsel, cranberries, lights and ornaments as they can. Trash and recycling will run on schedule throughout this holiday week, Cook said.
“The material is used for ground mulch and in some instances, during landscaping construction projects and also for landfill cover as permitted,” Cook said.
The city of Opelika does not offer tree recycling. Keep Opelika Beautiful has offered recycling in the past; however, it will not offer the service this year.
Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful, said that typically fishermen request to take the trees home.
They use them to create fish habitats in lakes and other bodies of water.
So, instead of collecting the trees, Miller said that residents should leave trees on the curb and fisherman are likely to pick them up.
“We used to have a program where we recycled Christmas trees and we’ve gone through several different phases of that, but honestly so many of our local fisherman would just come by and say, ‘Hey, can we have all your Christmas trees that y’all have collected’ that we just decided to not continue with the program anymore,” Miller said. “It was really just like we were the middleman.”
Hunter Goodlett is one of these fishermen. He takes up Christmas trees every year to make fishing beds in the lake.
“Typically I take them to the edge of the bank where it is still shallow and sink them with a rock or brick,” he said. “I do get a few in the deeper parts. Basically sinking Christmas trees gives all fish large and small safety from predators and promotes the food chain more evenly. Also makes for better fishing.”
Goodlett said that trees that are not recycled by the city are essentially wasted.
Last year, he received 10 trees and hopes to receive 10-15 this year.
He made a request in the local Facebook page, “What’s happening in Auburn and Opelika,” for trees.
“If given to me, they can be put back into nature or repurposed, if you will,” he said.
