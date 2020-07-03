Representatives from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with the concerned Auburn residents seeking change with the operation of Sand Hill Recycling Center.
Sand Hill, located at 4520 U.S. 29 and owned by D&J Enterprises, has operated since 2012. It serves as a thoroughfare to other landfills for inert materials.
Terry Buford, who lives next to the recycling center, claims it is serving as an illegal landfill.
Buford, with help from former Auburn Councilman Arthur Dowdell, former Lee County Commissioner John Harris and attorney Julian McPhillips, has complained to the Lee County Commission and Auburn City Council and has now talked with ADEM via teleconference.
“We understand that you have concerns with the area of Sand Hill Recycling facility and the area around it, and we want to hear what your concerns are and to be able to address those concerns over time as we go forward,” said Stephen Cobb, chief of ADEM’s land division.
Sand Hill is doing more than recycling, according to Dowdell.
He said the center is handling more than inert material, however, which contributes to the buzzards, flies and the ever-present smell.
“We began to see what was down there and we were wondering what happened to turn Sand Hill Recycling Inert Station into what we see that is illegal,” he said.
Buford said he is concerned by the amount of sawdust that piles up on his car and his window seals. He said he’s concerned about the smell that makes it difficult to sit on his front porch. When his grandchildren come, he said, they have to play inside.
“D&J Enterprises has created a hazard, and not only is it a hazard to human lives but it is a hazard to the air, the water and the land,” Dowdell said.
Visits by ADEMADEM’s documents, found on its website (http://app.adem. alabama.gov/eFile/), show that the last inspection was conducted June 23 by Mary Catherine Muscha and Black Schmidt.
One of the owners of D&J Enterprises, Jimmy Starr, was present for the first part of the tour June 15 and showed the two around the facility.
“According to Mr. Starr, the site accepts mostly inert materials such as yard trimmings, vegetative waste and construction and demolition debris from the city of Auburn as well as a few drop off customers,” the document on the visit said.
The material is transferred to Opelika’s landfill or the landfill in Tallassee, the document said.
Muscha returned June 19 with Bobby Rowland, representing ADEM’s Air Division and three representatives for Sand Hill. She then returned again June 23.
“While on site, a water mister was constantly directed at the pile of vegetative waste before being ground to minimize dust,” the report said. “A mild odor from the mulch pile was present.”
No action was given in the report.
There are two other reports available for 2020 on Sand Hill Recycling Center on the ADEM website.
“We are continuing to evaluate the situation, continuing to evaluate the concerns because we know you have concerns, we know that they are legitimate concerns in your neighborhood and we are doing everything we can to make sure that we’re doing the part that we have authority to address,” Cobb said.
‘Environmental racism’McPhillips and Dowdell likened the situation to “environmental racism.”
“All of (the people) in that vicinity who live in and around the dump are all African Americans,” McPhilips said. “Which again, relates back to what Rev. Dowdell’s so accurately saying: It’s environmental racism. Because, it’s just that they don’t have the power, they don’t have the clout that other folks might have to get the attention of folks that could help stop it.”
Dowdell invited the members of ADEM on the call to come out to the site Friday, when the members of the community will be holding another protest.
Buford said that nothing will change until everyone comes out to the property and takes a look at what’s going on.
Dowdell asked if the water, air and soil had been checked specifically.
Cobb told the concerned residents that ADEM would check its records on what tests had been conducted.
“I really appreciate the time that all of y’all have given to us here and that’s a courtesy that we appreciate,” McPhillips said. “We’ll get to work on it. If some of y’all could come out and accept Mr. Rev. Dowdell’s invitation, if you could send one or two people, that would be great.”
Previous complaintsDowdell, Buford and Harris previously asked county commissioners if they could stop D&J or request change.
The commissioners said they weren’t sure what action they could take.
Originally, Dowdell said that the center was originally approved by the Auburn City Council; however, that is not strictly true.
The council approved the city’s use of Sand Hill, but did not create it.
“The mayor be and she hereby is authorized and directed to execute for and on behalf of the city of Auburn that certain Agreement by and between the city of Auburn and the Sand Hill Recycling Center, Inc., for the purpose of inert materials disposal in the Sand Hill Recycling Center inert waste transfer facility,” the council’s ordinance from the 1990s states.
David Dorton, director of public affairs for the city of Auburn, said that the center is within the county’s jurisdiction, not the city’s. It is not within the city limits.
“The City Council never considered or took action regarding approval of the Sand Hill facility,” he said. “… The council has approved contracts with Sand Hill allowing the city to make use of their services for disposal of appropriate materials. The first such contract took place in 1997.”
The ordinance clarifies that the Sand Hill Recycling Center is not only open for the grinding of inert materials, but for transfer to other landfills.
