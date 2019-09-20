More than 20 residents of Auburn stood up one after the other to voice their concerns on a cut-through that they believe would increase traffic, decrease safety and lower quality of life in the Cary Woods neighborhood.
The Auburn City Council on Tuesday then voted to deny a conditional approval of the proposal, which would have helped advance a plan by Owens Family Partnership, LLC to build townhouses in a Comprehensive Development District.
The discussion
The Planning Commission decided on Sept. 12 to recommend a vote to City Council for Owens Family to build 21 townhomes on the corner of Shug Jordan Parkway and North Donahue Drive, which is behind the Neighborhood Walmart on 1810 Shug Jordan Parkway.
Deceleration lanes are recommended, along with a rear access, as stated in the City of Auburn Planning Commission Case. Forty single-family units also will be constructed in addition to the 21 townhouses. A city staff comment said a connection road would be required.
“Connectivity is of importance throughout the city in order to decrease traffic load and congestion. As such, connecting to adjacent road networks where able is required by the City of Auburn Subdivision Regulation.”
The connection would have been placed at the end of Owens Road. The council asked before the public hearing if it would be possible to approve the townhouses conditionally without approval of the connection road.
“The evaluation of traffic and traffic conditions and the impact on the character of the neighborhood and in addition to the public health safety and wellfair issue … all come into play so it’s certainly within this body’s purvue to make a condition that relates to traffic circulation,” said the director of planning for the Auburn Planning Commission, Forrest Cotton.
Councilman Tommy Dawson, Ward 8, expressed his concern for safety if the connection was built.
“I’d prefer every neighborhood in Auburn to have one way in and one way out,” Dawson said. “Crime is lower, it’s proven to be lower in neighborhoods that have one way in, one way out.”
The public hearing began and 24 individuals from the community stood to address the council. All opposed the connection, though not all opposed the town houses.
Focus on the road
Many said that they did not care if the townhomes were built, so long as the connecting road was not. Most were concerned for the safety of their children in relation to the potential connecting road.
Because the neighborhood they live in is so close to some of the local schools, many of the children walk or ride their bikes to school. Miriam Youngblood, one of these children, said that watching the cars speed around a blind curve bothers her.
“I’d like to see some speed bumps, some more traffic signs to remind people and some reflective bump stickers on the multi-purpose lane and maybe a sidewalk,” she said.
Another protestor, Rob Wellbaum, cited one of the passages in the commission case file.
Item B in the case states that “The proposed use at the proposed location shall not result in a substantial or undue adverse effect on adjacent property, the character of the neighborhood, traffic conditions, parking, public improvements, public sites or rights-of-way, or other matters affecting the public health, safety, and general welfare.”
Wellbaum said that the connection would be creating adverse effects. Other citizens, such as Carmen Wilder, had alternative suggestions for the board, such as extending the road that would be the connection, as a bike and walking lane.
“I think increased connectivity should be planned side by side with increased quality of life,” Wilder said. “So this road connection decreases the quality of life for residents in the neighborhood because it deters residents from walking and biking up and down the street, traveling to work and school.”
Wes Thrash, project manager for the foresight group, took the stand as the last of the citizens finished. He was there representing Owens Family Partnership.
“The conditional use request is strictly related to the townhome use and whether that use is in-line with existing uses in the area,” Thrash said. “I do appreciate everyone coming out, being passionate about preserving their neighborhood and their lively hood and the city.
“As mentioned by one of the citizens who spoke earlier, the developer does not have a preference whether this connection is made.”
The vote
“(Cary Woods) is a unique place,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “It’s maybe Auburn’s oldest planned neighborhood. It has winding curves and lots of trees and the Owens/Jenkins road area is a very unique area that people have become conditioned to having wide open spaces and safe roads for their children to live and play on.”
A unanimous vote ruled for approving the townhouses without the additional connecting road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.