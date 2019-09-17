The Opelika City Council is set to review a series of weed abatement assessments and a possible amendment of zoning ordinance during its next meeting Tuesday.
Opelika Police officer Jonathan Fordham will be recognized as Officer of the Quarter, and the Community Control Over Police Surveillance will be recognized for their service as well.
Alcohol licensing requests made to the council by Taste of Asia Inc. will be decided on, as well as a request by Main Street to authorize a street closure for the annual Christmas in a Railroad Town on Dec. 13.
Additionally, the council will be revisiting a lease agreement with East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office, potential amendments to the city’s Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual and a request for an amended zoning ordinance and map concerning 1600 Toomer Street.
The property was formerly a child care center for Southside Church of Christ, which decided to sell the facility. The facility is located next to an institutional zoning district containing the offices for the city housing authority and Carver Primary School.
According to Matt Mosley, planning director for the city of Opelika, churches and their “accessory” facilities can exist in a residential district together, so long as the facility is still under the control of the church. A notice of public hearing issued by the city states that the property would be better suited for commercial or institutional use rather than residential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.