Auburn City Council will still meet Tuesday night, despite fear of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The council will vote to continue free downtown parking from March 18 to April 9.
Downtown Auburn announced the free parking on its Facebook page Friday, but the official council vote will happen Tuesday.
Normally parking in downtown is only available by parking meter between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parking was already free for the week of spring break, but with the university canceling classes and less business due to the coronavirus, the extension was suggested.
The council will also vote on the Wright Street parking deck project Tuesday night.
According to the city’s e-packet, three bids were sent in for the cost of labor, equipment and materials. Stone Building, LLC from Birmingham, Alabama, submitted the cheapest bid for just under $14 million.
“The project will involve constructing a new concrete parking deck that will provide approximately 350 parking spaces and contain space for the Baptist Campus Ministry on the ground floor,” the e-packet said. “Exterior improvements will include a new pocket park on College Street, landscaping and irrigation and site lighting.”
The council will also vote to amend a different contract for work on the parking deck.
“[The vote will authorize] the City Manager to amend a professional services contract with 2WR of Georgia Inc. in an amount up to $1.5 million for architectural and engineering design services necessary to complete the construction of the Wright Street Parking Deck,” the e-packet said.
The last contract was approved in 2018. The project has changed since and the fees need adjusting, according to the e-packet.
The council will also consider a resolution for conditional use approval for True Deliverance Holiness Church, Inc.
The property is at 932 North Donahue Drive, and the representative is requesting approval so that the church and community center can be expanded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.