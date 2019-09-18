The Auburn City Council voted 6-to-2 Tuesday night against reallocating city funds to relocate the historic Cullars home, leaving the fate of the house in peril.
The vote
After a public hearing Tuesday that had been delayed since the Sept. 3 meeting, the City Council cast its vote.
The public shared opinions on both sides, for and against the proposal to invest $1 million in city funds to relocate the home, with opponents arguing the money could be used for other things.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and the council had hoped a private entity would come forward with the funds, but no one came forward with such an offer. Connie Fitch-Taylor, Ward 1, shared before the vote that she was against the reallocation.
She said she was not comfortable spending taxpayer money on the home. Bob Parsons, Ward 6, then read a statement from Kelley Griswold, Ward 2, who was not present for the vote.
In the statement, Griswold shared that he was for the reallocation, which Councilman Steven Dixon, Ward 5, echoed. Councilman Brett Smith, however, was against the reallocation.
He said that he heard residents’ voices on both sides of the issue.
Stewardship of funds
Smith said that taxpayer funds are in the council’s hands, and he wants to use them wisely.
“We are hearing each of your voices,” Smith said. “And that whatever happened in the past, this is a brand new council. We are responsive, we are transparent and we’re trying to hear from each and every person.”
Even if a commitment for $200,000 was made by the council, Smith said, what if the private funds had not been raised?
Smith said that he posed a question on Facebook asking if residents felt the money should be spent on the Cullars house. He said that more than 50 percent of the vote was against the reallocation.
Councilman Tommy Dawson, Ward 8, also was against spending the funds. He said he saw a need for low-income housing or air conditioned school buses that could use the funds.
“I really care about the town, but in all good conscience I just could not vote to spend a million dollars on moving this house,” Dawson said. “It’s not going to be the same house.”
Jay Hovey, Ward 7, said that while he would like to see the house saved, he does not want to reallocate the funds to do so.
Beth Witten, Ward 3, said that she wanted to speak because she brought the issue to the council originally. She did not support the vote for allocation.
Bob Parsons said that while he supports the reallocation, he said that it is hard for him to use city money. He was voting for the reallocation, however.
Parsons also supported further work for preservation of Auburn history.
Finally, Anders shared his opinion and agreed that he was not going to vote to reallocate the funds. Anders said that the university does not want the house and that the Parks and Recreation department has no plans for it.
Demolishment ahead?
The home will be demolished by developer Orange-Auburn III, LLC if no private entities come forward. Orange-Auburn III, LLC agreed to allow for the removal of the home or an agreement to do so by Oct. 1.
In order to move the house, a new foundation would have had to be built in addition to support structures, a porch and roof.
Overall, in order to make the house ready for use, the funds would have totaled close to $1 million.
“I think if anything comes from tonight,” Anders said. “It should be a catalyst.”
