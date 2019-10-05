City Market is making its autumn entrance to the farmers market world at Auburn's Town Creek Park every Saturday in October from 8 a.m. to noon, but it won't be just for customers seeking fresh produce.
This market provides an opportunity for farmers and artists alike to showcase their goods. Citizens can buy local produce, meats and baked goods as well as handmade items like kitchen knives or artisan products.
Overall there will be about 20 vendors to fill the space at the markets. Town Creek Park is located at 1150 S. Gay St.
The community can join in on the fun for free each weekend, similar to other summer farmers markets – except with hopefully cooler weather.
“A lot of the farmer’s markets that happen in Auburn are strictly just produce and some bakers, but we knew that Auburn has so many great artisans and craft people, so we wanted to include them in this,” said the coordinator for the City Markets, Sarah Cook. “We didn’t want it just to be strictly farmers.”
Southern Farmhouse Studios is one of the vendors that will be selling products at the City Markets. Kristina Breland, the owner of the business, said this is her first market and she’s excited to meet new people.
She will be selling candles and wax melts.
“I believe in shopping local and supporting the community while enjoying time spent with friends and family,” Breland said.
Cook has been putting a lot of effort into the market since March. From coordinating vendors to finding a space, she said she wanted to get the kinks out before summer 2020.
If all goes well with the City Markets in October then organizers hope to have one each Saturday over the summer in 2020 as well, she said, starting in May.
Anna Freeman, owner of Serenity Farms and Bakery, said in the past they have only participated in summer markets, and said they are excited to reach more people.
“The City Market provides a perfect opportunity to come support and interact with your local community,” Freeman said. “It also offers a great family friendly outing for your Saturday mornings in October.”
Serenity Farms and Bakery will be selling cinnamon rolls, sourdough bread, pumpkin spice bread, muffins, cookies and brownies.
“We believe that this market is unique in that it offers a larger variety of products to the customers,” Freeman said.
For those who don’t want to spend money at the market, Cook encouraged people to just come and enjoy – bring the family or dog for a walk around the vendors and park.
“Our art center is going to have a kids’ center set up underneath the pavilion,” she said. “So people can come out early, bring their kids, get a cup of coffee and just enjoy the day, enjoy all these farmers and vendors have to offer.
Additionally, since there are no home football games in October, this is a great option to get out and about in Auburn, Cook said.
