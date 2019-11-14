The social media storm to keep the planet clean, clear waterways and purify the air is motivating people to recycle, as the city of Auburn is releasing a new online tool Friday to tap into that growing public sentiment.
What Goes Where? includes education options with a game that helps users understand recycling better.
“The web app (lets) residents test their knowledge on whether a material can be reused, recycled or disposed,” according to a city press release. “The game lets users challenge themselves on how to recycle or dispose of materials correctly by dragging and dropping materials to the stream of their choice.”
Auburn will participate in Auburn Recycle Day on Friday, in part to introduce the new app. The user simply types in their material, like Styrofoam or water bottles, and the app will reveal how to recycle it.
Residents can now visit auburnalabama.org/garbage-and-recycling and find the tool at the top of the page.
“Since the start of our single-stream recycling program, Auburn residents have done a great job recycling and keeping waste out of the landfills,” said Environmental Services Director Catrina Cook.
“With our new What Goes Where? web app, it’s even easier for residents to learn how to sort their waste properly in a fun and interactive way. It takes a village to help improve our environment,” Cook added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.