Left to right: Kevin Rice, ADA Coordinator; Matt Mosley, Planning Director; Joey Motley, City Administrator; Leigh Krehling, Community Relations Officer; Jo Bonner, Chief of Staff, Governor Kay Ivey Office; Mayor Gary Fuller; Lisa McLeod, HR Director; Ruth Blessing, HR; Jane Burdeshaw, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

The city of Opelika has been selected as the state recipient of the Public Service Award. Mayor Gary Fuller and city staffers were recognized for their achievements at an awards reception Tuesday in Montgomery.

The ceremony, which was conducted by the governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, honored those who have earned top accolades in their respective categories, including public service, large- and small-business employer of the year, partnership, youth leadership, media, student, educator, professional and large- and small-business employee of the year.

In October, committees statewide recognized top people and businesses in their respective areas during “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” awards ceremonies.

The state winners were chosen from these local winners in a dozen distinct categories from the local committee nominee submissions. The governor’s committee is a program of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.

