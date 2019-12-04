The city of Opelika has been selected as the state recipient of the Public Service Award. Mayor Gary Fuller and city staffers were recognized for their achievements at an awards reception Tuesday in Montgomery.
The ceremony, which was conducted by the governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, honored those who have earned top accolades in their respective categories, including public service, large- and small-business employer of the year, partnership, youth leadership, media, student, educator, professional and large- and small-business employee of the year.
In October, committees statewide recognized top people and businesses in their respective areas during “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” awards ceremonies.
The state winners were chosen from these local winners in a dozen distinct categories from the local committee nominee submissions. The governor’s committee is a program of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.