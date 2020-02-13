Opelika city officials have rolled out a new, online aide for local businesses.
Spokesperson Leigh Krehling announced Thursday that the city’s Information Technology Department has launched a beta Business Portal site. The site will allow contractors and citizens to check the status of a project registered with the city, whether that be permits, inspections or plans.
In addition, invoices for these services can be paid through the Business Portal, Krehling said.
“Our GIS team has been working diligently to get this site ready for the public. It is our ultimate goal to provide all in-person services online. We want to be sure that citizens can have access to all city services in whatever method they choose to use,” said Chief Technology Officer Stephen Dawe.
The online application for these services will be coming soon, but the services will be rolled out one at a time to ensure the city maintains regulatory and quality control, Krehling said.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/OpelikaBusinessPortal.
