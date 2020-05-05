Opelika’s city council during its next meeting Tuesday night will review two grant applications to benefit the city’s police and fire departments.
The city applies for the Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant each year for the police department. The grant awards $18,210 for the purchase of bulletproof vests.
The city will be required to match the awarded funds, paying half of the cost of the vests.
An application for FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant will also be presented to the council for review.
The grant comes as a supplementary measure to assist in the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide personal protective equipment to the city’s firefighters which are estimated to cost $40,055.
If awarded, the grant would cover 90% of the cost, with the city contributing 10%.
Car Tech, a local business, will be requesting a time extension for its tax exemption certificate approved by the council in 2016.
The exemption was awarded on the terms that an addition to its facility on Fox Run Parkway be constructed.
With the project’s completion taking longer than expected, the company is asking for its June 20 exemption certificate date to be extended to June 20, 2021.
