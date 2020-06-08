The Lee County Literacy Coalition is starting a series of workforce development webinars that will be free and open to the public. They will run each Thursday through June.
“One of our visions (for the year) was to be able to reach out and engage more learners by going virtual,” said Patricia Butts, executive director of the LCLC.
Due to the pandemic, the organization has been assisting their patrons virtually through Zoom and Googe Meet platforms.
Each webinar will be moderated by Butts, potentially featuring other LCLC staff to help with instruction as well.
The series will begin with resume writing Thursday. The following Thursday, viewers will be able to learn the ins and outs of searching for a job, including writing cover letters and putting together work samples. The final webinar on June 25 will show viewers how to prepare for interviews and show examples of potential questions they may be asked.
“With all the unemployment and things like that, we know from our learners that what they wanna do is improve their reading and find gainful employment,” Butts said.
She recommends the webinars for those looking for work, as well as those looking for their next role.
Each webinar will run from 10-11:30 a.m. on leecountyliteracy.org. Those interested in attending the workforce development webinars can register by calling 334-705-0001 or via email at info@leecountyliteracy.org.
Visit www.leecountyliteracy.org to learn more about the coalition.
