ESPN’s College Basketball GameDay is headed to Auburn this weekend for the first time in program history.
The show will air live from Auburn Arena beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, but the fanfare from the event will kick off Thursday night in Auburn.
We compiled a list of everything you need to know before ESPN’s College GameDay rolls into town for No. 17 Auburn’s match-up against No. 13 Kentucky.
GameDay Bus tours
The ESPN College GameDay bus will be making two stops in Auburn Thursday night for fans to enjoy.
The bus is used by the show’s commentators and production staff. It is where planning and preparation sessions are done. It is also used as a place to relax between the show and that evening’s broadcast.
The bus features lounges with sofas and reclining chairs, a kitchen and a restroom. The bus is equipped with seven HD televisions in the front and a rear lounge with five receivers.
Fans will have opportunities to tour the bus Thursday night at two locations in Auburn.
The first stop will be in downtown Auburn at 108 W. Magnolia Ave. from 4 – 5:30 p.m. The second stop will be at 2353 Bent Creek Rd. from 5:50 – 7 p.m.
The event at both locations is free and open to the public.
What is GameDay
College GameDay, basketball edition, began in 2005. It is a live college basketball show that airs from 10 – 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
Reve Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis are the main personalities on the show.
So far this year, GameDay has been to Louisville at Duke and Tennessee at Kansas.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl has made four prior appearances on the show during his time at Tennessee.
Admission
Admission to the Saturday event is free and is open to the public. The doors to Auburn Arena open to both students and the public at 8:30 a.m.
Seating is on a first-come first-served basis. Seats may not be saved.
Standard Auburn game day policies apply, visit auburntigers.com for more information.
Public information
Entrance
The general public is asked to enter the stadium through the main entrance on the north end of the arena.
Fans may sit in the 100 and 200 levels.
Prizes
Fans have the chance to win tickets to the Auburn versus Kentucky game later in the day during the College GameDay.
Auburn Athletics marketing will have a table behind section 108 for fans to enter to win two tickets to Saturday’s game.
The winner of the tickets will be announced following ESPN’s show at 11:05 a.m. The winner must be present to win.
Tickets through Auburn Athletics are sold out. Standing-room only tickets for the game are going for $135 each on third party ticket seller Stub Hub.
Tickets located in section 221 are the lowest priced seats for the game as of Wednesday afternoon. Those tickets are selling for $212 each on Stub Hub.
Student information
Admission to GameDay
Auburn students may begin lining up outside Auburn Arena at 7 a.m. The first 2,100 students, with a valid Ignited Card and scan into GameDay, will receive a wristband.
The wristband will guarantee priority entrance into the Auburn-Kentucky game.
Admission to basketball game
Students can begin forming a line at 2 p.m. for entrance into the game.
The arena doors will open from 3 – 3:30 p.m. for the first 2,100 student with an intact wristband and valid, matching Ignited Card.
Students who do not get a seat in the lower level will receive standing room only tickets.
The doors will open to students without a wristband at 3:30 p.m. if capacity is not reached.
Once student capacity is reached for the game, the student entrance will close pending further evaluation by Auburn Athletics staff.
Overnight camping is not allowed.
Parking
The arena lot will be open for Tigers Unlimited men’s basketball donors. Donors may park in the lot with a valid Kentucky game parking pass.
Fans are asked to park in the following parking lots: Campus Safety lot, Lowder lot, Coliseum lot, Stadium deck or the Auburn Athletics Complex parking deck.
Signs
Fans are allowed to bring signs to GameDay, however, signs are limited to one per person.
Signs may not have profanity or inappropriate content.
Food
There will be limited concessions available for fans inside the arena and at Village Dining.
