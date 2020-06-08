A complaint about coronavirus restrictions on county buildings took up most of the Lee County Commission’s time late Monday afternoon.
Probate Judge Bill English, who also chairs the commission, said there have been some residents who refuse to wear masks in the courthouse. He said he’s tried reasoning with them, with a less-than-perfect record of success.
“We have chosen not wait on customers who won’t wear a mask,” said. “I try to stress this is about their safety and our safety.”
Resident Nancy Shields wrote a letter to the commissioners about the lack of social distancing at the county courthouse when she went to get new tags for her vehicle. She added that it’s her right to refuse to wear a facemask in the courthouse.
Sgt. Lee McLeroy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office often works security in the Lee County Courthouse. English asked him how residents react when told they must have their temperatures taken and wear masks.
“We’ve had very little opposition; the response has been very positive and very cooperative,” McLeroy said. “I think it’s been greeted with an open mind by most people.”
Commissioner Johnny Lawrence said the public good outweighs personal considerations.
“I don’t like masks either, but this is the people’s building and we have to respect that,” Lawrence said.
Ultimately, the commissioners agreed to stick with the current restrictions and not respond to Shields’ letter.
English later gave commissioners an update on COVID-19 cases in Lee County. He noted that reported infections have started going up again over the last week, including 14 reported over the weekend.
“June is off to a bad start,” he said. “We didn’t have a week like this in May.”
EMA plan coming alongCounty EMA Director Rita Smith gave commissioners a progress report on her department since she took over earlier this year. She said work has begun in earnest on a strategic plan for her agency’s work with the county’s other public safety agencies.
Smith added that she did an after-action assessment with Sheriff Jay Jones and other officials of the search for 4-year-old Vadie Sides, who was found in woods near her Loachapoka home after going missing for more than a day in March. She said the discussions yielded some things for all sides to work on.
Commissioners said they were impressed with her work thus far, particularly when factoring in the COVID-19 outbreak. Robert Ham commended her hard work and Lawrence added that he was impressed with the team building thus far.
Other business» The commissioners agreed to a resolution assuring BBVA Compass Bank that the current sales tax in place to fund Lee County Schools capital improvements will remain in place.
It was necessary for the school district to secure a $24.1 million loan from the bank.
» Commissioners voted unanimously to follow county staff advice and lower the speed limit on Lee Road 260 from 45 miles per hour to 35, at the request of a county resident.
