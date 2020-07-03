Community Foundation of East Alabama awards 11 scholarship to recent high school grads

The Community Foundation of East Alabama has kept up with its philanthropic efforts throughout area, having recently completed a successful Opelika Giving Day, its leaders report.
Now, the Community Foundation is looking to help recent high school graduates, announcing that it has awarded $25,000 in scholarship funds to 11 local students.
“The Community Foundation of East Alabama is thankful to our generous donors who make these scholarship awards possible,” said Barbara Patton, the organization’s president. “Their investment in the education of our young people has impacted each student’s future.”
The 11 scholarship recipients were selected by a committee of volunteer leaders.
They are:
» Johnny Adrian Memorial Scholarship — Harper McGowan (Auburn High School)
» Kelleigh McConnel Meredith Memorial Scholarship — Julia Bush (Opelika High School)
» The National Village Ladies Club Scholarship —Kaitlyn Goodman (Opelika High School)
» The Peggy & Bill Memorial Lazenby Scholarship — Alex Rice (Opelika High School)
» The Rachel Branch Meadows Memorial Scholarship — Lydia Ballard (Benajmin-Russell High School)
» The Tom Woodward Memorial Visual Arts Scholarship — Elise Markle (Auburn High School)
» The Lee-Macon Workforce Scholarship — Keyanna Davis (Booker T. Washington High School)
» The Wayne Murphy Memorial Scholarships —Dontavious Thomas, Taylor Goodwin (Auburn High School)
