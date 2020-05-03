Many people live in apartments or houses without the garden space to plant fresh veggies to enjoy. But fear not: The Community Garden at Auburn University has space for everyone.
“The Community Garden at Auburn University is a community garden where people can rent garden plots, learn about gardening, volunteer and donate to help end food insecurity in our community, and socialize with like-minded folks who also love to garden and eat. Although right now we socialize 6 feet apart,” said Marley Halter, manager of the Community Garden.
Gardeners in the community can rent a plot to plant whatever they want, whether that’s vegetables, fruits or flowers.
Since 1970“I wanted to get a plot at the garden because it’s a great way to get out of the lab and I can relax and grow things much like my family always has,” said Kacey Ortiz, one of the gardeners. “Overall, the garden has been a boon to my overall mental and physical health. It’s been fantastic getting to go out and tend to my plants in the sunshine and fresh air.
“I really enjoy how friendly and responsible everyone is. There are communal tools and waterspouts and everyone has taken care of them. People don’t leave trash around or stomp through other people’s plots. So it’s been refreshing to see that level of respect for others.”
The Community Garden has been a staple of the community since 1970, Halter said, providing gardening for 50 years.
“Our mission is to provide access to local produce through community partnerships and creative hunger solutions, and to promote sustainable agriculture through education,” she said. “Our purpose is outreach to the community, to strengthen the relationship between the community and the university.”
Although the garden has been around for 50 years, more recently the community has jumped on the opportunity to become a part of the gardening experience, participants said.
“The popularity of the garden has grown significantly over the past three years, due to Campus Dining taking over the garden and hiring a dedicated garden manager,” Halter said. “This allows us to have more funding, more outreach; i.e., now we have someone to plan events and activities, run our social media accounts, get the word out about the garden, etc., and generally more visibility in the community.
“The more people find out about the garden and all the opportunities we offer, the more we continue to grow in popularity.”
Open for plantersThe Community Garden is still open for planters, despite the pandemic.
“I live in an apartment with no place to really grow anything,” said Kelly Wilkinson, a gardener. “When I found out there was a local community garden, I jumped at the chance to grow a garden.
“Just being out into the sunshine, and feeling like I am doing something that will eventually provide vegetables for my family, neighbors and friends has helped me immensely.”
There are no staff members there because of the coronavirus and no community events, Halter said, and the Community Garden representatives also ask that all gardeners keep 6 feet apart.
“It’s so nice to be able to get out in the sunshine and do something normal and productive when everything else around us feels so strange,” said gardener Sara Caldwell, who has continued using the community garden, despite the pandemic.
Caldwell has three plots in the Community Garden and has been planting there for four years.
“I love that it is something that we can do as a family,” she said. “My husband builds the trellises and does a lot of the heavy lifting and my kids get to help me plant and harvest. I have found that if they help to grow it they are far more likely to eat it.”
A real community
Halter said that The Community Garden is just that — a community.
“The most rewarding thing is meeting new gardeners, new volunteers, and new students,” she said. “I learn so much every day from the amazing community of people at the CGAU and as the garden grows, I get to meet more and more new people.”
Halter and her staff are also using the community garden as a way to give back to the city of Auburn and the university.
“My team and I grow produce that we donate to the East Alabama Food Bank and to the Campus Kitchen at AU,” she said. “I love dropping the donations off and knowing that we are really making a tangible difference, through helping alleviate hunger and through building a great community of folks who are knowledgeable and passionate.”
The staff also accepts monetary donations, which are used to grow more crops for organizations like the Food Bank of East Alabama.
“Last year, thanks to our volunteers and donors, we provided over 1,300 pounds of produce to food-insecure people in Auburn, Opelika, and the surrounding area,” Halter said.
The staff is made up of volunteers from the community and students at Auburn University. The campus dining department also is a big part of the garden’s success, she said.
“The Campus Dining department at AU is hugely supportive of the garden and really believes in our vision to make it so much bigger and more of a staple of the community,” she said. “They give us the ability to continue growing and doing new awesome things. Working in the summer heat is a challenge, though.”
Sharing timeJordan Whitley said that she and her husband, Torrey Hall of Sword and Skillet Food Truck, use the community garden as a way to spend time with their son.
“My husband is a chef and grew up with his own garden in Hawaii,” she said. “For his birthday, my grandmother got us a garden box so that he could share his love of gardening with our son, Noa.
It has been both a wonderful way for father and son to bond, and also for a little bit of peace in these crazy times. Just going out to water it and see the plants thrive has made us happy.”
Whitely said they head out to the garden three times a week to tend to their plants.
“The serenity of it all, everyone’s garden plots all work in unison and it is a beautiful sight,” she said. “Different flowers, strawberries in bloom, the birds that perch on the tomato vines, it is a reminder of all of it is good, and of all the things that we need — and can do without.”
Community members can rent a plot at http://campusdining.auburn. edu/about-the-garden or by emailing community.garden@auburn.edu.
