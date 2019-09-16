When Opelika native Nancy Parker lost her life while on assignment for her New Orleans news station, the grief didn’t hesitate to bring itself home.
Now in the aftermath, with condolences and sincere prayers still pouring in, the Parker family in Opelika held a memorial service Saturday evening for their loved one to celebrate her life and memory.
Dora James, a close friend of the family, has known them for 40 years; meeting Nancy when she was just a “precocious” 8-year-old.
“Loved to meet people, very comfortable with people,” James recalled of a young Nancy. “I just knew that one day she would be a very successful person in whatever career she chose.”
Guests attending the service, held at Southern Union State Community College, ranged from family members, friends, colleagues spanning the length of her career, and local officials.
Mayor Gary Fuller gave the welcoming remarks at the beginning of the service, and other prominent city figures paid tribute to Parker’s memory.
Eddie Smith, president of the Opelika City Council, credits Parker, her achievements and the way she never forgot about her hometown for the positive change in the nature of relations within the community.
“I think that the community that loved her, nourished her and helped raise her really moved away from the splits between the races and stepped over boundaries,” he said. “And Nancy was a leader in that.”
