The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show packed parking lots around Auburn Mall, Duck Samford park complex and the Auburn University Regional Airport ON Saturday night.
Families ignored the heavy humidity and temperatures in the 80s to set up lawn chairs and let their kids run around and play on the grass. They seemed glad to have something fun to do after months of being cooped up at home, thanks to COVID-19.
Joe and Stacy Dennis showed up early to the Samford ballfields to pick a choice spot.
“This is it; this is all we doing today,” Stacy said while chuckling, only for Joe to remind her that he played a round of golf in the morning.
The couple admitted they were just glad for some kind of public event to change up their recent routine of sticking close to home. They’re waiting for the pre-coronavirus world to come back.
“This doesn’t feel like normal at all,” admitted Stacy.
Connor Harris and Taylor Parsons unfurled a blanket in the back of his pickup truck and relaxed with their 4-year-old French bulldog Toby for the show to start.
“This was the big thing today,” said Harris, a construction project manager. “We usually have people over and barbecue, and have potato salad and macaroni and cheese. All we did today was go out on the deck and watch TV.”
Parsons is working her way through Auburn University’s veterinary program. She said the online school routine took a little getting used to, but “Toby liked when I was home from school more.”
Brittany Wilson and Justin Anderson treated their 8-week-old daughter Justice to her first big public outing with her school-aged siblings Alex, Tony and Gianna.
Between maternity leave and the economy slowing to a crawl, Wilson said recent times have been trying.
A big fireworks show was just want her family needed, she said.
“It’s been rough, not having the kids in school and trying to get their schoolwork finished at home,” Wilson said. “It’s just nice to be in the outside again.”
