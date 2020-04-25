Bryce Brown got set and fired his shot. When the 3-pointer hit the net, it made for a familiar sight for Auburn fans.
The only difference is it didn’t come from a flick of the wrist, but the push of a button — and the former Auburn basketball star wasn’t on the court in front of an arena full of fans, but instead in front of a screen with a PlayStation controller in hand.
Brown is one of countless athletes turning to video games to scratch the competitive itch during the coronavirus lockdown, and now there are countless more fans following them, moving their viewership away from a sports world on pause and toward a potential boom period for esports.
People still crave competition in isolation.
Now the competitive drive is just connecting more online.
And it isn’t all just fun and games. NASCAR’s charge into iRacing has cranked up more than a million viewers and plenty of profits, with racers earning and losing real sponsorship dollars over virtual races on FOX. The NBA’s recent 2K tournament, pitting popular pro players against each other on the digital hardcourt, netted nearly 400,000 viewers for the league and ESPN in early April according to the Nielsen ratings.
Brown competed in an event more like the latter, teaming in late March with a couple of other G-League players in the 2K League’s live-streamed ‘Three-For-All Showdown’ — an NBA 2K20 pro-am event which matched professional hoopers like Brown against professional gamers who play competitively for a living.
Either way, it seems that more and more sports fans will be willing to tune in to esports the longer that virus lockdowns continue. The esports industry already earns more than a $1 billion annually, according to 2019 projections by the analytics firm Newzoo, but these recent events appealing to sports-starved fans have made their own waves. The most popular esports titles don’t involve outdoor sports at all, as millions watch fighters and shooters being played at the highest level, but NASCAR’s very first all-star iRacing event on FS1 back in March shattered the esports television viewership record once set by a Mortal Kombat tournament on the CW in 2016, per a tweet by industry analyst Manny Anekal.
There were stadium-sized voids left in cities all across the country once sporting events were canceled, and, one way or the other, there are esports efforts trying to fill them.
The NBA’s recent tournament reeled in fans more through player personality than actual gaming skill. Brown scored some baskets but his team was swept by pro gamers in that tournament he played in, and, in much the same way, the stars of the NBA who only play video games as a hobby would certainly struggle against pro gamers (kind of like how those gamers would get smoked by pro players in real-life basketball). The MLB is sponsoring its own player-packed gaming tournament using MLB: The Show, and although fans surely love seeing their favorite players compete on screen again, being good at baseball doesn’t necessarily make someone good at a baseball-themed video game right off the bat.
This is why NASCAR’s turn to esports has been the most immediately successful so far: iRacing is more akin to a flight simulator than a pick-up-and-play arcade game, so the skills of NASCAR’s most talented drivers carry over. Drivers already used the highly technical, highly sophisticated simulator to practice, so the switch was easy for them once races were canceled — and the field being boosted by competitors like the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped crank up the intrigue right away.
Still, the esports upswing is here, and events are cropping up on TV and online for viewers who want to watch big names compete — and for viewers who want to make big names out of gamers playing at the elite level. NASCAR fans are learning that they can tune into Twitch to watch iRacing streams at any time. Auburn fans have clicked through Twitter to see another former basketball star, Jared Harper, streaming some 2K as well.
No matter what, competition is competition, and the crossover is natural from one arena to the next. “He was better than I thought,” pro gamer ToXsiK said of Brown, showing some sportsmanship on his stream after he and his teammates won their matchup in the Three-For-All Showdown. “He actually knew how to combo some things together that I didn’t really expect.”
The respect was mutual: “Best of luck to y’all,” Brown tweeted to him. “I don’t see anyone knocking y’all off.”
Then when ToXsiK’s team made it into the later rounds, Brown did what plenty more around the country who are craving competition have done: “Tuned in,” he tweeted.
Like so many others, the competition keeps him connected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.