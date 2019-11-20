Construction starts on roundabout near Tiger Town

Construction for the roundabout at the intersection of Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive is estimated to last about three months.

 JASMYNE RAY/

jray@oanow.com

Construction is now underway for a roundabout at the intersection of Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive in Opelika.

City Engineer Scott Parker said that Opelika and Lee County are working together on the roundabout, dividing the cost of the $646,000 project.

“We feel that most roundabouts and this one at this location will allow safer and more efficient flow through the intersection,” he said. “Roundabouts do not have a required stop condition and if there is little to no opposition traffic, the traffic will flow smoothly through the intersection.”

Parker noted that there has been an increase in traffic flow, as well as a reduction in the number of accidents, at the locations of other roundabouts.

With traffic flowing one direction, “crash conflict points are fewer” and less severe due to the slow speed inside of the roundabout, he said.

Parker estimates that construction should take three months to complete.

While there won’t be any detours around the intersection, he said traffic will be diverted around the ongoing construction by flaggers and that traffic control barrels will also be in place.

