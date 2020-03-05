Auburn City Schools’ Cary Woods Elementary School and J.F. Drake Middle School are facing the biggest challenge to construction: rain delays.
“So the key back at the sites — specifically at Cary Woods and Drake — is to continually get the buildings dried in so that this weather won’t hamper our ability to [continue],” said Tim Cantey, project manager for the sites, with TCU Consulting Services out of Montgomery.
Both sites are expected to be completed in the summer of 2020 and ready for the start of the fall semester, said Auburn City Schools Public Relations Specialist, Daniel Chesser.
Cantey said that the crews are taking care of everything they can that is not exposed to the elements, such as the electrical and plumbing systems.
“Cary Woods and Drake both really have shaped from this dream, a lot of public comments and compliments are both coming in,” said Auburn City Schools Superintendent Kristen Herring.
The construction for the two schools was planned in 2018 when Auburn City Schools approved its 2028 master plan.
“Both Cary Woods and J.F. Drake Middle School are campuses that opened in 1957, and were some of the original buildings that made up Auburn City Schools when the city school system was established in 1961,” Chesser said.
“With steady enrollment growth and the needs within a classroom evolving over the years, it was time to rebuild these two campuses in order to optimize the learning environment for our students.”
Cary Woods ElementaryCary Woods is over 68,000 square feet and has a capacity of 506, according to the Auburn City School’s 2028 Master Plan.
The school is for students in kindergarten through second grade.
The construction additions will bring the square footage total to over 72,000 and a capacity of 600.
The master plan shows the addition of classroom wings, an administration area, a parent drop-off area, a media center and a new bus loop. Additionally, an outdoor field will be added.
A storm shelter is also included in the construction plans.
The total project cost, according to the plan is over $18 million.
J.F. Drake MiddleDrake Middle School has a total of more than 129,000 square feet and a capacity of 1,243 and is for Auburn’s sixth-grade students.
The additions will include a dining center, music and art center, a new playing field, classroom building, a new softball field and a new entry drive and parking lot.
One of the roads will be revised and the media center will be renovated, according to the master plan.
There are two phases to the project and the planned construction will be 126,000 square feet and a thousand-person capacity.
The total program cost is a little over $19 million.
The construction will additionally include a new storm shelter, according to the 2028 plan.
“Phase I of this plan, which began in the fall 2018, included the demolition and reconstruction of Cary Woods Elementary School and J. F. Drake Middle School, along with the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the gymnasium at East Samford School, in addition to the construction of a new elementary school, providing us with a 10th elementary campus districtwide,” Chesser said.
