All local schools have had to adjust to remote learning and extended spring breaks in the wake of Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of Emergency declaration.
Ivey last week called for the state’s public schools to be closed for two-and-a-half weeks, which is just one measure being taken to control the exposure and spread of COVID-19, also referred as the coronavirus.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey explained that education officials hope to reopen schools by April 6, but they will evaluate how to move forward during the last week of March, as the coronavirus threat continues to grip much of the world.
Here’s how some of the school systems are dealing with the changes:
Opelika schools
The Opelika City School System plans to keep parents informed by posting updates to social media and local media outlets. Families can also expect to receive automated phone calls from the school system as well.
The school system has provided links to resources for students and parents to utilize from home to continue their classwork. The links can be accessed through the opelikaschools.org site in the news and announcements section.
Clicking on the post beginning with “Learning Links for students,” viewers will find the links grouped by Grades K-5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12. Login information for each student was provided before their dismissal from school on Friday, March 13.
“We realize that technology cannot take the place of quality classroom instruction,” Superintendent Mark Neighbors said.
“But we feel that these resources will allow your students to continue learning if school is not in session.”
Auburn schools
Auburn City Schools System also will not reopen until at least April 6.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and their families will continue to be our primary concern,” said Cristen Herring, Auburn City School’s Superintedent. “Therefore, the reopening of schools will be considered with consultation from the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
Auburn City Schools has several options for students to continue learning, Herring said.
“We encourage parents to follow their child’s teacher webpage for age-appropriate learning resources as well as checking their school’s webpage for additional listings of learning opportunities to utilize at home,” she said.
All updates to the school system will come through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the school website (www.auburnschools.org) or the school’s communication system with parents, staff and students.
Lee County schools
The Lee County School System took to Instagram to share its updates.
Classwork has not been assigned to students while the schools are closed, an earlier post specified.
“Any instructional assignments or resources provided while school is closed are solely optional learning opportunities,” the post said. “No assignment is for required completion during the school closure.”
Students that left medication at the school may have a parent retrieve it and sign for it, but parents should call specific schools for specific instructions.
“We continue to wish everyone health and safety,” the post said.
“Stay vigilant in pursuing best practices to take care or yourself and your family. Thank you to all for your efforts to navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.