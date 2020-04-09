At least two residents at an Opelika nursing home have died due to COVID-19, the Lee County coroner said Wednesday, as cases and deaths rose throughout the area.
Bill Harris said he’s seen two virus-related deaths of residents at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center, and he’s waiting on verification on the cause of two to three other recent deaths there.
Arbor Springs was notified March 23 that a resident had tested positive for the virus. An employee at the nursing home also tested positive on March 24, according to previous reports.
“Before the resident developed symptoms, Arbor Springs had implemented safety measures to limit our residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce infections,” a March news release from Arbor Springs reads.
“After receiving the diagnosis, we immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lee County Department of Health and had already begun implementing additional protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and employees.”
Harris said he has certified at least eight death certificates listing COVID- 19 as the cause. There are six more deaths pending confirmation.
His death count includes those who have died in Lee County. ADPH counts the deaths based on where the person lived.
ADPH says Lee County has reported that five residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Four have been verified to be caused by the virus.
Harris said those who died in Lee County due to COVID-19 were between their 40s and 90s and about 95 percent had other underlying health issues.
The Opelika-Auburn News reached out to Arbor Springs for comment but did not receive a response.
Local casesAt East Alabama Medical Center, there were 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 18 hospitalized with suspected cases, EAMC said.
Thirty-one patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. Also, 16 patients hospitalized and previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC added.
The number of confirmed cases Lee and Chambers counties soared Wednesday.
There were 190 confirmed cases in Lee County and 140 in Chambers County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
There were 133 confirmed cases in Lee County and 102 in Chambers County as of Tuesday night.
Chambers County has about 42 confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county. Lee County has about 12 confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county.
The only other Alabama counties with more confirmed cases than Lee County are Jefferson and Mobile.
There were 2,499 confirmed cases, 67 reported deaths and 48 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
There were six in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 43 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
EAMC had submitted 1,965 COVID-19 tests for testing. Of those, 1,515 were negative and 153 are pending results. About 15.9 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have come back positive.
Auburn UniversityThe Auburn University Medical Clinic has received reports of Auburn students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The clinic knows of five students and four employees who have tested positive, Dr. Fred Kam, the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, told the Opelika- Auburn News.
The reports of positive virus cases came either through the clinic’s direct testing efforts or through word of mouth.
“We have directly contacted any of the names reported to us to investigate their validity and more importantly whether they posed any threat or dangers to others at Auburn,” Kam said.
The students who tested positive contracted the virus during spring break travel. The employees got infected as a result of a household member or community spread based on their timelines, he said. A nonclinical worker at the Auburn University Medical Clinic contracted the virus at home from a family member and exposed a few co-workers during the asymptomatic phase. The clinic was able to contain the virus spread.
“Because of quick and decisive action, we were able to limit the spread and prevent an outbreak within the clinic,” said Kam. “We practiced exactly what we were trained to do in such a situation.”
No patients were put at risk, according to Kam.
“Our entire clinic team has been diligent about daily self-monitoring and staying at home when necessary,” Kam added.
Auburn’s decision to move classes online and have employees work from home has limited the threat of the virus spreading throughout campus.
“I am pleased to say that every single patient that I am aware of did not pose any notable threat to others at Auburn because of AU leadership’s decision to change to online classes and work-from-home capability for employees,” Kam said. “Despite being disruptive to people’s daily routine and social interaction, it was absolutely brilliant from a public health and outbreak prevention status.”
Lanett City HallMultiple Lanett City Hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Kyle McCoy said in a news release.
City Hall closed at noon Wednesday. The city had scheduled City Hall to close Friday through Monday for intensive sanitizing and cleaning, but the recent developments pushed the timeline forward.
“At the forefront of our minds is to protect the well-being of our employees and citizens,” McCoy said. “We have been in contact with East Alabama Medical Center regarding our positive tests and are following their directives in order to ensure the safety of our employees and citizen.”
Opelika parks
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has decided to close all Opelika parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order includes baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball, golf disk and pickleball courts, picnic areas, walking trails and dog park, according to the city release.
Fuller’s order specified that city employees will still be able to continue employment within the parks.
Those who ignore the order can be charged with a misdemeanor, according to the release.
This was not an easy decision to make,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “However, our health care professionals have recommended closing parks. We hope this measure and the customer limitations at local stores will help us recover sooner than later from COVID-19. I know exercise is important to the health and well-being of everyone. I ask that you just stay close to home. Walk in your neighborhood or exercise in your yard. Let’s do what we need to do at this critical time.”
The following parks and centers are closed:
Opelika Sportsplex
Covington Recreation Center
Denson Recreation Center
Bandy Park
Floral Park
Miles Thomas Field
Municipal Park
Moore Stadium
Ray Ward Park
Shady Park
West Ridge Park
Wood Duck Heritage Siddique Nature Park
Stern Park
Springvilla Park
Alexander City Veterans homeThe Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs reported Wednesday that a resident of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City tested positive for the virus.
This is the first reported case of a resident testing positive at a state veterans home in Alabama.
The home tested the resident, who was placed on isolation precautions, while awaiting results after showing mild symptoms.
The home administrator notified the veteran’s family, the ADPH, Tallapoosa County Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after the resident’s test came back positive, ADVA said.
